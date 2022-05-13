Green Bay Packers schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
Despite an MVP season from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and a 13-4 regular season record, the Packers game up short in last year’s postseason, losing to the 49ers in the Divisional Round in a low-scoring, 13-10 affair. The good news for Green Bay fans: despite some offseason hoopla, Rodgers is back, although he’ll be without star wide receiver Davante Adams. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Packers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Packers 2021 record: 13-4 (lost Divisional)
Head coach: Matt LaFleur
Key players: Aaron Rodgers (GB), Aaron Jones (RB), David Bakhtiari (T)
Packers schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 at Vikings, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 2: 9/18 vs. Bears, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 3: 9/25 at Buccaneers, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 4: 10/2 vs. Patriots, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 5: 10/9 vs. Giants (London), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
Week 6: 10/16 vs. Jets, 1 PM, Fox
Week 7: 10/23 at Commanders, 1 PM, Fox
Week 8: 10/30 at Bills, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 9: 11/6 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox
Week 10: 11/13 vs. Cowboys, 4:25, Fox
Week 11: 11/17 vs. Titans, 8:25 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 12: 11/27 at Eagles, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 13: 12/4 at Bears, 1 PM, Fox
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: 12/19 vs. Rams, 8:15 PM. ESPN/ABC
Week 16: 12/25 at Dolphins, 1 PM, Fox
Week 17: 1/1 vs. Vikings, 4:25, CBS
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Lions, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Sunday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Bears, Week 8 at Bills, Week 12 at Eagles
Monday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Rams
Thursday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Titans
