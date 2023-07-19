Green Bay Packers roster ranked in the bottom third of NFL, according to an ESPN poll

The Green Bay Packers typically find themselves and their players atop all sorts of preseason rankings lists.

That's not the case ahead of the 2023 season.

With more unknowns than usual — most notably at quarterback with Jordan Love and several first- or second-year players expected to play prominent roles on offense — it's not all that surprising that some have pretty low expectations for the Packers.

But does the Packers roster really warrant being ranked in the bottom third of the NFL?

That's how ESPN views the Packers roster as constructed. And based on its position top 10 lists that recently came out as well, many NFL scouts and executives aren't high on their players, either.

Games aren't won in rankings and the Packers will soon get their chance to prove that these lists matter only for summertime debates.

In the meantime, here's a look at how ESPN rated the Packers roster and who on the team was ranked in the top 10 for their position.

Has Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst provided Matt LaFleur with a roster that can contend in the NFC in 2023?

Where are the Packers ranked in ESPN's roster rankings for 2023 NFL season?

The Packers roster is ranked 23rd by two of ESPN's football analysts, Mike Clay and Seth Walder. They based their team rankings on a variety of factors, including how they view talent, the age of players and their expected production. They each ranked all the teams' rosters 1-32 and then combined them to form the list.

How do the Packers compare to the rest of the NFC North?

Last.

The Packers are looking up at the Vikings (16th), Lions (17th) and yes, even the Bears (22nd). Really, even the Bears?

Sure, the Packers have a young offense at quarterback, wide receiver and tight end positions, but they still do boast veterans and experience at running back, offensive line and former Pro Bowlers and All-Pros on the defense.

In discussing the team's weakest unit, an established pass catcher is at the top of the list.

"Green Bay's projected top seven wide receivers and top two tight ends were all drafted in 2022 or 2023," Clay wrote. "That's unheard of, and while there's long-term potential here, none are first rounders, and the group is very inexperienced."

The team's strongest unit is cornerback, Clay predicts.

"Jaire Alexander is one of the league's best cornerbacks and anchors a terrific Green Bay CB room," he writes.

He also likes Eric Stokes' potential despite missing the second half of the 2022 season with an injury and he highlighted Rasul Douglas and Keisean Nixon for their production. Walder listed David Bakhtiari as the X-factor for the Packers in 2023.

Only six NFC teams have a worst roster than the Packers, according to these talent evaluators.

Jaire Alexander headlines the Green Bay Packers' strongest unit in 2023. The former first-round pick is a two-time second-team All-Pro.

Who has the best rosters in the NFL heading into 2023?

Aaron Rodgers' new team — the New York Jets — made the top 10, while the Super Bowl participants from last season continue to boast elite rosters, according to Clay and Walder.

1) Kansas City Chiefs

2) Philadelphia Eagles

3) Buffalo Bills

4) Miami Dolphins

5) Cincinnati Bengals

6) Dallas Cowboys

7) Los Angeles Chargers

8) San Francisco 49ers

9) Cleveland Browns

10) New York Jets

Green Bay Packers guard Elgton Jenkins is one of the leaders on the offensive line. He was rated fourth for all interior linemen in ESPN's top 10 position rankings.

Did any players crack top 10 position lists in ESPN's annual survey?

Yes, but not many.

ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches, scouts and players to rank the top 10 players at each position. Interviews, research and film study from another NFL analyst also was done to complete the rankings.

While we heard from De'Vondre Campbell and Aaron Jones after their snubs, some Packers were ranked among the best at their positions.

Jaire Alexander and Elgton Jenkins, though, were the only two.

Jenkins, 27, in the guards/centers category and Alexander, 26, for the cornerbacks position were ranked fourth.

"Jenkins' versatility as a five-position player across the line is invaluable to the Packers but, for the purpose of this exercise, has probably hurt his value until now," its analysis notes.

Jenkins missed more than half of the 2021 season after tearing his ACL in a game but he made a relatively quick recovery and played in 15 of the team's games in 2022 and with a new contract he says he's feeling much better heading into 2023.

Alexander is noted as being a favorite with voters for "his toughness and activity." His five interceptions helped him earn second-team All-Pro honors for a second time in his career last season.

Other Packers players who landed in honorable mention or the "also receiving votes" categories for their positions include Jones, Bakhtiari, Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, Campbell and AJ Dillon.

