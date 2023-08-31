Green Bay Packers roster: Meet 19 new players on the 2023 team, from rookies to veterans

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Green Bay Packers set their initial 53-man roster Tuesday, and the youth movement continues for a second year along both sides of the ball.

After drafting the biggest class in club history with 13 players, the Packers brought 11 on to their active roster. General manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur also added three rookie undrafted free agents who impressed in training camp, an Irishman from the XFL and a free agent who was second in the league in tackling at his position last season.

On Wednesday, they added two free agents.

Get to know all 19 of the new faces on this year's Green Bay Packers roster.

Zayne Anderson

Position : Safety

Height : 6-2

Weight : 206

Experience : 1 accrued year, first signed in 2021

Where he came from: Buffalo Bills, through waivers

What he did there: Anderson spent the 2023 offseason with the Bills. The bulk of his time in the league was with the Kansas City Chiefs. It was the Chiefs who first signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He spent most of the season on the practice squad, before being elevated to the active roster in December. Anderson played four games for the Chiefs that season, with one tackle. He appeared in three games during the 2022 season, with no stats.

Projected role with Packers: The Packers are thin at safety, meaning Anderson could receive a shot to compete for actual reps at the position. He had eight tackles with the Bills in the preseason. Anderson ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash during his combine in 2021, so his speed could be an attribute in coverage. The Packers will get a short time to see how Anderson could fit into the defense, though, with the season set to start Sept. 10.

Position : Defensive lineman

Height : 6-3

Weight : 296

Experience : Rookie

Where he came from: Bowling Green, drafted sixth round, No. 179 overall

What he did there: In his five seasons at Bowling Green, Brooks had 167 tackles (77 solo), 46 tackles for loss, an interception, six passes defended, six forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He also had 27.5 career sacks, which ranks third all-time in program history.

Projected role with Packers: Brooks is part of a youth movement in the front seven. He made his way into the backfield throughout training camp, and will be expected to do the same as he continues to develop behind Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt and T.J. Slaton.

Position : Kicker

Height : 6-5

Weight : 219

Experience : Rookie

Where he came from: Auburn, drafted sixth round, No. 207 overall

What he did there : Carlson was somewhat in his brother’s shadow at Auburn, as Daniel Carlson left the Tigers as the SEC’s all-time leading scorer. The younger Carlson used his big leg to kick his way out of the shadow, finishing his five seasons with a 71.8 field goal percentage and 98.3 extra-point percentage. He went 5-for-17 on field goals of 50-plus yards, with a long of 53 as a freshman.

Projected role with Packers: Like his brother, Carlson entered the league with power but accuracy issues. Rich Bisaccia helped Daniel work through struggles with the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Packers are expecting him to do the same with Anders. Through the offseason and training camp, Carlson was inconsistent at times, knocking in long field goals then missing an extra point. He began to find a groove toward the end of camp and capped it by making a 57-yard field goal during the preseason finale. The Packers said goodbye to longtime kicker Mason Crosby this offseason, meaning they’re entrusting the position to a rookie.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Sean Clifford hands off the ball during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Position : Quarterback

Height : 6-2

Weight : 218

Experience : Rookie

Where he came from : Penn State, drafted fifth round, No. 149 overall

What he did there: Clifford had a record-breaking career with the Nittany Lions, the only quarterback in school history to throw for more than 10,000 yards. During his five seasons, Clifford posted eight games of 300-plus yards and finished as Penn State's all-time leader in completion percentage (61.4), completions (833), passing yards (10,661), total yards (11,734), passing touchdowns (86), pass attempts (1,356) and wins as a starting quarterback (32).

Projected role with Packers: Clifford quickly showed a grasp of the playbook, allowing him to grab the backup quarterback spot and never let go. Gutekunst talked about wanting someone who can help Jordan Love during games, be supportive in the meeting rooms and come in and keep things moving if need be. Clifford, who actually is older than Love, checks all of those boxes.

Position : Linebacker

Height : 6-4

Weight : 250

Experience : Rookie

Where he came from : Florida, undrafted free agent

What he did there : Cox spent time at two SEC schools, Florida and Georgia. On the field, the former five-star recruit was dominant in four years, accumulating 137 tackles, 34 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, 40 quarterback hurries, 10 passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. But he had off-the-field issues, being released from both programs. It’s what likely kept him from being drafted.

Projected role with Packers: Since arriving in Green Bay, Cox has made a concerted effort to keep his head down and prove his work ethic could match his talent. The latter has been evident each time on the field, and is what the Packers are hoping to count on in the future. For now, Cox is a young UDFA in a loaded unit. If he can prove he’s worth keeping in the locker room, he could become a force on the field.

Malik Heath

Position : Wide receiver

Height : 6-2

Weight : 213

Experience : Rookie

Where he came from : Mississippi, undrafted free agent

What he did there : Heath started at Mississippi State before off-the-field troubles (he was pulled over for speeding and a DUI) led him to transfer to Mississippi. In one year of Lane Kiffin’s high-powered offense, Heath had a team-high 60 receptions for a team-leading 971 yards and five touchdowns. His receiving yards were third in the SEC.

Projected role with Packers: Heath had an uphill battle to make the roster. But from the first weekend he arrived for rookie minicamp, he stood out, making difficult catches on the sidelines, in traffic and across the middle. By the end of camp, Heath was taking snaps with the first-team offense. LaFleur called Heath a “gooner” meaning he’ll likely take on the Allen Lazard role, doing dirty work both in the blocking and pass-catching game.

Position : Safety

Height : 6-0

Weight : 205

Experience : Rookie

Where he came from: Iowa State, drafted seventh round, No. 242 overall

What he did there : Johnson started his career with the Cyclones as a cornerback. He excelled there but was shifted to safety his final year. It fit his size and he started all 12 games as a senior. During that time, he had 60 tackles, two interceptions, four passes defended, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble.

Projected role with Packers: The Packers are thin at safety. Johnson’s downhill tackling ability and history as a pass defender make him an intriguing prospect to develop on a young team. With Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens or Rudy Ford likely to be starters, Johnson can spend his rookie year on special teams and continuing to develop as a safety.

Position : Tight end

Height : 6-5

Weight : 259

Experience : Rookie

Where he came from : South Dakota State, drafted third round, No. 78 overall

What he did there : Kraft ran over competition while at SDSU. Even with half of his 2022 season lost to injury, he finished his senior year with 27 receptions for 348 yards and three touchdowns. As a junior, Kraft was second on the team with 65 receptions for 780 yards and six touchdowns.

Projected role with Packers: Despite being a pass-catching machine at South Dakota State, Kraft likely will be more of a blocking tight end as a rookie. His size and push off the line will help the Packers replace what they lost with Robert Tonyan. Still, in the passing game, Kraft has shown an ability to be a safe checkdown option for Jordan Love.

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave catches a pass against Seattle Seahawks.

Position : Tight end

Height : 6-6

Weight : 253

Experience : Rookie

Where he came from : Oregon State, drafted second round, No. 42 overall

What he did there : Musgrave was putting together a strong career at Oregon State before a knee injury derailed his 2022 season after only two games. He had 47 receptions for 633 yards and two touchdowns over four seasons with the Beavers, as well as a blocked punt that he returned for a touchdown.

Projected role with Packers: Musgrave is the tight end drafted highest by the Packers since Bubba Franks in 2000. That speaks to how much Green Bay believes in what Musgrave can become in the NFL. Through practices and training camp, Musgrave already has shown that potential, flashing his impressive straight line speed and ability to come down with balls.

Jonathan Owens

Position : Safety

Height : 5-11

Weight : 210

Experience : Fifth year

Where he came from : Houston Texans, free agent

What he did there : Owens has gone from practice squad player to full-time starter in the NFL. His final year in Houston, Owens started all 17 games and was second in the league in tackles for a safety. He finished with 143 total, as well as a sack and four passes defended.

Projected role with Packers: Owens was brought to Green Bay with expectations to be the starter alongside Darnell Savage. He took over first-team reps during training camp, but saw Rudy Ford take back those reps by the second preseason game. Owens' experience and tackling ability will be called upon, primarily as a box safety.

Position : Wide receiver

Height : 5-11

Weight : 187

Experience : Rookie

Where he came from : Michigan State, drafted second round, No. 50 overall

What he did there : Reed started at Western Michigan before playing his final three years with the Spartans. Reed had 203 receptions for 2,866 yards and 26 touchdowns in his four seasons. He was also a return specialist, returning three punts for touchdowns and averaging 17.5 yards per kickoff return.

Projected role with Packers: Given the relative youth of the receiving corps, Reed has a chance to immediately be a No. 3 receiver for Jordan Love. His speed makes him a downfield threat as well as a jet-sweep option in the backfield. He can work from the slot in much the same way Green Bay used Randall Cobb for years.

Ben Sims

Position : Tight end

Height : 6-4

Weight : 250

Experience : Rookie

Where he came from : Minnesota Vikings, through waivers

What he did there: Sims joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent this spring. He put together a solid camp, pulling in three receptions for 53 yards, including a 33-yarder against the Tennessee Titans. He was stuck in a talented unit, though, that put him fifth on the depth chart. According to Vikings reporters, the plan was to bring Sims back on the practice squad had he not been claimed.

Projected role with Packers: Given the tight end unit, Sims has the potential to come in and compete right away. Currently, the unit is only three deep with Josiah Deguara, who plays more of an H-back, plus two rookies in Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft. A Baylor graduate, Sims left as Baylor's leading tight end in career touchdowns with 12, second in receptions by a tight end (78) and fourth in receiving yards by a tight end (785). Musgrave has proven himself to be the top tight end heading in to the season.

Carrington Valentine

Position : Cornerback

Height : 6-0

Weight : 189

Experience : Rookie

Where he came from : Kentucky, drafted seventh round, No. 232 overall

What he did there: In three seasons with the Wildcats, Valentine proved to be a physical corner who could play sticky coverage as well as come to the line and tackle. He finished with 116 tackles in three seasons, 15 passes defended, two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

Projected role with Packers: Valentine received extra reps during training camp while Jaire Alexander nursed a groin injury. He took advantage, proving he could play aggressive and fill in with Alexander’s style. Quarterbacks stopped throwing his way during preseason games. The Packers have two set starters in Alexander and Rasul Douglas, with Eric Stokes set to return from the physically-unable-to-perform list. That gives Valentine time to develop into a possible option for the Packers in the future.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Lukas Van Ness tackles New England Patriots running back Kevin Harris.

Lukas Van Ness

Position : Outside linebacker

Height : 6-5

Weight : 272

Experience : Rookie

Where he came from : Iowa, drafted first round, No. 13 overall

What he did there : Van Ness never started a game at Iowa but played 899 snaps. While with the Hawkeyes, Van Ness played closer to the ball, both inside and outside on the defensive line. In the past two seasons, Van Ness had 71 tackles, 19.5 tackles for a loss, 13.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits and a pass defended.

Projected role with Packers: Van Ness will be used more as a stand-up linebacker, hoping to capitalize on his combination of size and speed. He’s got the upside to make him worthy of a first-round grade but will be a project. Rashan Gary is coming back from an ACL injury, but the Packers have seen second-year linebacker Kingsley Enagbare progress this offseason, meaning they can let Van Ness take time to develop.

Daniel Whelan

Position : Punter

Height : 6-5

Weight : 216

Experience : Rookie

Where he came from : XFL, free agent

What he did there: Whelan is an Irish native who moved to California to pursue football. In his five years at UC Davis, Whelan averaged 44.1 yards per punt with a long of 60-plus yards each of his final three seasons. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints after the 2022 draft but was waived before training camp. Whelan spent the early part of 2023 in the XFL with the DC Defenders. He was named All-XFL after averaging 45.6 yards per punt.

Projected role with Packers: Whelan was initially seen as a camp leg, backing up incumbent starter Pat O’Donnell. But his leg power was undeniable throughout camp, kicking through the wind that typically makes Green Bay such a difficult place to punt. The Packers released O’Donnell, meaning Whelan is now not only the starting punter but will also be entrusted with holding responsibilities for fellow rookie kicker Anders Carlson.

Dontayvion Wicks

Position : Wide receiver

Height : 6-1

Weight : 206

Experience : Rookie

Where he came from : Virginia, drafted fifth round, No. 159 overall

What he did there : Wicks' sophomore year with the Cavaliers was legendary, setting a single-season school record for receiving yards with 1,203 on 57 catches. The average of 21.1 yards per catch led the ACC and was fifth in FBS. He posted six games with 100-plus yards that 2021 season. But a change in coach and offense caused Wicks to stumble in 2022, with drops almost cutting his catch rate in half.

Projected role with Packers: Wicks has been on the field sparingly due to injuries. The key for the rookie will be to stay healthy. If he can do that, expect Wicks to become a solid depth receiver behind Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Samori Toure.

Emanuel Wilson

Position : Running back

Height : 5-11

Weight : 226

Experience : Rookie

Where he came from : Fort Valley State, undrafted free agent

What he did there : Wilson rushed for more than 2,000 yards in two seasons at the Division II school. During those two years, Wilson had 2,206 yards and 24 touchdowns on 356 carries (6.2 average), while adding 35 receptions for 330 yards (9.4 average) and two touchdowns through the air.

Projected role with Packers: Wilson arrived in Green Bay virtually unknown. He was signed as a free agent after spending a week with the Denver Broncos. In the first preseason game, Wilson picked up 111 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. He continued to be a tough runner who could find the edge through the final two preseason games. It’s not typical for the Packers to keep three running backs on the roster, so how much Wilson will contribute behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon is unknown. He’ll have to contribute more on special teams. The Packers are also continuing to work with Wilson on his pass-blocking ability.

Colby Wooden

Position : Defensive lineman

Height : 6-4

Weight : 273

Experience : Rookie

Where he came from: Auburn, drafted fourth round, No. 116 overall

What he did there : Playing in one of the toughest divisions in college football, Wooden attacked offenses for four years. He finished his time with the Tigers with 152 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 23 quarterback hurries, six passes defended, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Projected role with Packers: Along with Karl Brooks, Wooden has proven he can get into the backfield. He can spend the next year or two learning behind Kenny Clark and eventually take on that role. There is a solid set of starters in front of Brooks and Wooden, so the duo can take time to learn the speed of the NFL.

