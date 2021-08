The Green Bay Packers made cuts from 90 players to 85 and 85 to 80 over the last two weeks. Now comes the big one. General manager Brian Gutekunst, with a full training camp and three preseason games in the rear-view mirror, must trim his roster to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Packers Wire will track all the cuts made to get down to 53 players here:

1

1