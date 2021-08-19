Green Bay Packers reveal sharp ’50s classic alternate uniforms

Barry Werner
·1 min read
The Green Bay Packers will throw passes forward while in uniforms that throw it back to the ’50s when they face the Washington Football Team on Oct. 24 at Lambeau Field.

The Pack revealed their crisp new ’50s Classic Uniforms and they have a sharp look,

One person missing from the social media display, No. 12, Aaron Rodgers.

