Green Bay Packers reportedly interview Chuck Pagano, Jim Caldwell

The Green Bay Packers have already started their search for a new head coach.

The Packers have recently interviewed former Indianapolis Colts coaches Jim Caldwell and Chuck Pagano, according to NBC and Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The #Packers have indeed interviewed form Lions coach Jim Caldwell as ProFootballTalk reported, a source confirmed. He is a Beloit, WI, native, who has been to a Super Bowl with the #Colts. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) December 27, 2018





The #Packers have interviewed another former #Colts head coach, Chuck Pagano, two sources said. He coached the Colts from 2012-'17. He also worked with Mike Pettine in Baltimore and hired Joe Philbin in Indianapolis. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) December 27, 2018





Both Pagano and Caldwell are currently not employed by any NFL teams, which is why the Packers can interview them while the season is still in progress.

Caldwell, a Beloit, Wisconsin, native, coached the Colts from 2009-2011. He was hired by the Detroit Lions in 2014, where he stayed until 2017. The 63-year-old has compiled a 62-50 overall record, and led the Colts to the playoffs four times and had one Super Bowl appearance in 2009.

Pagano last coached in the league for the Colts from 2012-2017, taking over for Caldwell after he was fired. The 58-year-old compiled a 54-43 record, and led Indianapolis to a 4-12 record in his final season.

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly interviewed former Indianapolis Colts coaches Jim Caldwell and Chuck Pagano to replace Mike McCarthy as head coach. (AP/Gary Landers)

The Packers fired Mike McCarthy earlier this month, ending his 13-year tenure with the team after he led them to a 4-7-1 start this year. Green Bay — which promoted Joe Philbin to interim head coach after firing McCarthy — is currently on pace to finish the season with its worst record since 2008, and will miss the playoffs for the second straight year.

