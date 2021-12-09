Packers WR Randall Cobb out 'for a while' after reported core muscle surgery

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb underwent surgery last week to repair a core muscle, and will now miss the next several games, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Though the Packers aren’t sure when Cobb will be able to return, if at all, the hope is that he will be available again for the postseason.

“Cobby’s going to be out for a while. He had a pretty significant injury,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday, via ESPN. “That’s unfortunate because I thought he has done such an amazing job when given the opportunity.”

Cobb had 95 yards and a touchdown on four receptions in the Packers’ 36-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 28, though he didn’t play in the second half due to what the team initially said was a groin injury.

Cobb has 375 receiving yards and five touchdowns so far this season, his first back with the Packers after two years away. The 31-year-old was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2011 draft, and spent his first eight years in the league there.

Now, Cobb will miss at least Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears — where they are listed as a -12.5 favorite on BetMGM — if not the rest of the regular season.

The Packers will have four games left on their regular season schedule after Sunday, and are one game back from the Arizona Cardinals for the top spot in the NFC — which would give them a first-round bye in the postseason.