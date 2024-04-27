Green Bay Packers receive A+ grade for drafting Edgerrin Cooper

Former Texas A&M standout Edgerrin Cooper is set to bring his game to Wisconsin as the Green Bay Packers made a thrilling move, selecting the 21-year-old 45th overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday evening. Like myself, Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar believed that Cooper could have easily been a first-round pick, giving the Packers an A+ grade for their exciting choice of the future Pro Bowler:

"Cooper has been one of my favorite players to watch in this draft class, regardless of position. And his athletic profile fits what most teams want in an every-down linebacker these days. He’ll be all over the place at times when he gets to the NFL, but with the right kind of coaching, he could be an ideal guided missile."

During his 2023 junior season with the Aggies, Cooper's game began to change as former defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin moved him around the defense to take full advantage of his athleticism. Cooper led the Aggies in his final year with 83 tackles, eight sacks, 27 pressures, and 19 tackles for loss.

With the Packers, Cooper will form a formidable duo with weak-side linebacker Quay Walker. The rookie is set to earn the starting middle linebacker spot, a strategic move as he begins to learn the playbook as soon as possible, showcasing the Packers' thoughtful planning.

