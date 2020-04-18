Brett Favre rocking bright orange hair in quarantine after failing at TikTok with his daughter

Brett Favre’s fourth week in quarantine seemed to have taken a toll on the Hall of Fame quarterback.

Favre, riding out the COVID-19 pandemic with his family at their home in Mississippi, revealed a very, well, interesting new hairstyle during an interview with CBS Sports on Friday.

“Consider this Quarantine Week 4,” Favre said. “Next week I may go with pink, so stay tuned.”

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

The longtime Green Bay Packers star, who was sporting gray hair in his final season in the league in 2010, said he was spending time with his daughter and her friends at home and tried to make a dancing video for TikTok.

When that failed, they turned to his hair — and landed on orange.

What if we told you that this interview involved an orange-haired Brett Favre talking about TikTok? pic.twitter.com/BO008pdFT1 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 17, 2020

“I’ve got gray hair or silver hair, whatever you want to call it, normally — that may surprise people. So my daughter and two of her classmates have been quarantined here at the house, and they said, ‘Hey Dad, let’s make a TikTok,’” Favre said. “I tried my hand at that. My dancing was terrible. We got on the subject of colored hair and I said, ‘Color my hair, whatever.’ I don’t have anything to do other than this right now. But I said, ‘We’re quarantined. Call me crazy.’ “We tried a blonde first, but I think it was too close to my silver hair that it didn’t do anything, and I said, ‘Let’s go with something crazy like orange.’ So here we are.”

Hey, after the career he had, Favre can do whatever he wants with his hair.

It’s not like he can leave the house anyway.

More from Yahoo Sports: