Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers quiet about status during interview at Kentucky Derby

Aaron Rodgers had plenty to talk about Saturday at the Kentucky Derby, but he didn't have the update NFL fans were seeking.

Rodgers, the reigning league MVP and star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, does not want to return to the team next season, ESPN reported Thursday, citing disagreements with Green Bay's front office.

Saturday's Kentucky Derby, an event Rodgers attends most years, was his first public appearance since the ESPN report surfaced. But good luck getting him on the record about his status with the Packers – the quarterback declined an on-air interview with NBC's Mike Tirico, the TV personality said.

Tirico said Rodgers was "disappointed that news has come out of this rift with the Packers" but said he "loves Green Bay, loves the fans, loves the franchise."

Rodgers was shown in a photo on social media before the race with other members of his Derby party. Former wide receiver Randall Cobb, a former teammate of Rodgers in Green Bay, was among those in the group.

Rodgers did speak with TwinSpires, but the interview did not address his status with Green Bay. Instead, Rodgers spoke about why he enjoys coming to the Derby and who he's picking in the big race -- he'll play some exactas and trifectas, he said, and will put some money down on Brooklyn Strong, in honor of a friend who recently had a daughter named Brooklyn.

Rodgers' nametag said "Turd Ferguson," a reference to a classic "Celebrity Jeopardy" sketch on Saturday Night Live. He has recently served as a guest host on the show and has said he would like to take on the role of permanent host.

