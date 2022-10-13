Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws with his thumb wrapped during Thursday's practice

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who injured his right thumb throwing a Hail Mary pass on the final play of the first half Sunday against the New York Giants, returned to practice Thursday.

He threw with his thumb wrapped up during the individual drills open to the media. The rest of practice is closed so it won't be known whether he took part in the 11-on-11s unless he is reported as a "full participant" on the Packers' injury report.

Coach Matt LaFleur said in his Thursday news conference before practice that Rodgers was available for a walk-through, but the Packers wouldn’t determine whether he would practice until he got out on the field.

Rodgers sat out practice Wednesday.

Both LaFleur and Rodgers said Wednesday that they weren’t concerned about Rodgers’ availability Sunday against the New York Jets.

“The thumb’s all right,” Rodgers said. “It was nice to get a day off today, do a little rehab. I’ll try and get back out there and practice tomorrow and see how it feels and be fine by Sunday I’m sure.”

The Packers practice once more on Friday, so Rodgers will have another opportunity to practice if he feels it’s best for his thumb heading into the weekend. The team also normally does a jog-through on Saturday where they go through the game plan one last time.

Wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) did not practice for a second consecutive day but worked out on the side with the rehab group. Outside linebacker Tipa Galeai (hamstring) did not practice for a second straight day also.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis did not take part, most likely as part of a "vet rest" day.

This article originally appeared on Packers News: Aaron Rodgers throws in Packers practice with his thumb wrapped