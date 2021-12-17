Packers QB Aaron Rodgers still not practicing with toe injury, will play vs. Ravens

Aaron Rodgers didn’t practice on Friday, or at all this week, while dealing with a fractured toe.

The Green Bay Packers, however, insist they’re not concerned headed into Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rodgers, coach Matt LaFleur said Friday, should be fine to play.

“He did not do anything today other than our walkthrough prior to practice," LaFleur said, via ESPN. “But as far as him playing in the game, we don’t have any concerns. Certainly, yeah, you’d love to have him get those live reps just for the timing purposes.

“But again, it is what it is. We’ll make the best of it and there’s no doubt in my mind he’ll be ready to go.”

Aaron Rodgers to ‘keep playing’ despite injured toe

Rodgers first mentioned his “COVID toe” last month, which is a real thing, but clarified the next day that he didn’t have that and instead he hurt his toe at home during quarantine earlier in November.

Rodgers — who misled nearly everyone earlier in the year to believe that he was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 even though he’s not — kept hinting that he had COVID toe before insisting that reporters were spreading “disinformation” about him when he cleared it up. He even showed everyone his bare foot on a Zoom call.

After Sunday’s 45-30 win over the Chicago Bears, Rodgers said he experienced a setback with his toe, but said on Tuesday that he wasn’t going to quit playing.

“It’s not going to stop me from playing. It’s just pain management, but I’m going to keep playing and probably not practice a whole lot,” he said on the "Pat McAfee Show."

Rodgers, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, has participated in just one regular practice since Nov. 19.

Rodgers has thrown for more than 3,200 yards and 27 touchdowns so far this season, his 14th as the Packers’ starting quarterback. He threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns against the Bears last week.

The Packers, at 10-3, are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals for the best record in the NFC. They are listed as -6.5 favorites against the Ravens on BetMGM.