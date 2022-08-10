Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers surprises Boys & Girls Club on tour of Lambeau Field

A group of children visiting Lambeau Field on Wednesday received a special treat when quarterback Aaron Rodgers crashed their tour. The members of the Washington County Boys & Girls Club, a group of about 20 kids, were taking a tour of Lambeau.

The tour groups are always on a route that takes them by the players' locker room. However, since the Packers players use their locker room every day, tours are not allowed inside. Instead, they stop at a massive panoramic picture of the locker room that is in the tunnel, before proceeding to the field.

Since players use this route to go in and out of the locker room, it’s not uncommon for fans to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars while on a tour. Wednesday afternoon, Rodgers became a part of the tour himself.

While the Boys & Girls group stopped to take in the large picture, Rodgers, who was just leaving the actual locker room, stopped behind the group.

“Does anyone know which locker is Aaron Rodgers'?” he asked.

Aaron Rodgers visits with a Boys and Girls Club while on a tour of Lambeau Field.

As the kids realized who it was speaking to them, excitement broke out and Rodgers took time to greet the kids. He took a group picture with them all and doled out high-fives.

Packers fans have been on hand during the week, attending the open training camp practices and taking part in the traditional bike ride with players from Lambeau Field to Ray Nitschke Field for practice. The Packers are off on Thursday and then will travel to the West Coast to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night for their first preseason game. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.

