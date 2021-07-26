Green Bay Packers pre-training camp 53-man roster prediction

Veterans players for the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to report to training camp on Tuesday, and the first practice is scheduled for Wednesday.

The start of real football is so close.

Here is our final prediction on the Packers’ 53-man roster before the start of training camp:

Quarterback (2)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and quarterback Jordan Love (10) are shown Monday, August 17, 2020, during training camp in Green Bay, Wis.

Keep: Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love Cut: Blake Bortles, Kurt Benkert, Jake Dolegala If Rodgers is coming back, the Packers have little need for a third quarterback on the roster. Stash one (Benkert?) on the practice squad and call it good. The guess here is only an injury or a disastrous summer from Love would necessitate three roster spots at quarterback.

Running back (3)

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28), running back Aaron Jones (33) and Mike Weber (24) participate in organized team activities Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Keep: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Kylin Hill Cut: Dexter Williams, Patrick Taylor Jones and Dillon will dominate touches. The battle here is for the third spot. Hill, a rookie, is talented, but Williams and Taylor have an experience advantage. Keeping four backs isn't out of the question.

Wide receiver (6)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) participates in minicamp practice Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Keep: Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, Devin Funchess, Malik Taylor Cut: Equanimeous St. Brown, Juwann Winfree, Deandre Thompkins, Bailey Gaither, Chris Blair The guess here is that Rodgers will want to play with Funchess, the veteran, giving him a slight edge over St. Brown and Winfree. Taylor plays special teams. As always, this will be a strong competition during the summer.

Tight end (4)

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Keep: Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara, Dominique Dafney Cut: Isaac Nauta, Bronson Kaufusi Suspended: Jace Sternbeger All easy picks here. Deguara, who is starting camp on the PUP list after tearing his ACL last October, is one to watch. He might need time.

Story continues

Offensive line (10)

Green Bay Packers guard Elgton Jenkins (74), offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) and guard Lucas Patrick (62) are shown Monday, August 17, 2020, during training camp in Green Bay, Wis.





Keep: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Billy Turner, Lucas Patrick, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Royce Newman, Ben Braden, Simon Stepaniak, Cole Van Lanen Cut: Yosh Nijman, Zack Johnson, Jake Hanson, Jon Dietzen, Coy Cronk, Jacob Capra Ten offensive linemen might be one too many, but Bakhtiari might not be ready for Week 1, and this is a versatile group with a lot of intriguing young players.

Defensive line (5)

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle T.J. Slaton (93) and defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) participate in minicamp practice Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Keep: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Kingsley Keke, Tyler Lancaster, T.J. Slaton Cut: Willington Previlon, Jack Heflin This looks like the easiest position group to predict, which probably means something crazy or unforeseen will happen during camp to shake it up. Previlon has been in Green Bay a year, and Heflin has the profile of an undrafted free agent that could stick.

Edge rusher (5)

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Keep: Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Jonathan Garvin, Randy Ramsey Cut: Tipa Galeai, Delontae Scott, Carlo Kemp Keeping a fifth edge rusher is certainly possible, especially if one is impressive on special teams or proves capable as a situational rusher. Ramsey, Galeai and Scott could all challenge Garvin to be the No. 4.

Inside linebacker (4)

Green Bay Packers De'Vondre Campbell (59) participates in minicamp practice Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Keep: Krys Barnes, Kamal Martin, De'Vondre Campbell, Ty Summers Cut: Oren Burks, Isaiah McDuffie, De'Jon Harris, Ray Wilborn Maybe the Packers keep a fifth here if one of the cut candidates becomes a core special teams player. McDuffie, a sixth-round pick, definitely has a chance, but he's hurt to start camp. Burks has one last chance to find a role.

Cornerback (6)

Cornerbacks Eric Stokes (21) and Shemar Jean-Charles are shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

Keep: Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Eric Stokes, Chandon Sullivan, Shemar Jean-Charles, Kabion Ento Cut: Josh Jackson, Ka'dar Hollman, Stanford Samuels Ento makes the team via special teams, squeezing Jackson and Hollman off the roster. They both need a big summer to stick. Don't rule out Samuels, who could be a summer surprise. The depth here is intriuging.

Safeties (5)

Green Bay Packers safety Vernon Scott (36) is shown Saturday, August 15, 2020 during the team's first practice at training camp in Green Bay, Wis.

Keep: Darnell Savage, Adrian Amos, Will Redmond, Vernon Scott, Christian Uphoff Cut: Henry Black, Innis Gaines Redmond played a ton as the No. 3 safety during the offseason workout program. Uphoff, a terrific athlete with size and versatility, could be a factor on special teams while he learns to play the hybrid role.

Specialists (3)

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) works with punter J.K. Scott (6) during a mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

Keep: Mason Crosby, JK Scott, Joe Fortunato Cut: JJ Molson, Ryan Winslow, Hunter Bradley All three specialists will be challenged to different degrees. The Packers just want more consistency. The guess here is that Scott steps up to the challenge but Bradley is replaced, either with Fortunato or an outside addition.

1

1