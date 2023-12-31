Green Bay Packers' playoff chances take a hit when Mason Crosby misses a long field goal for Giants vs. the Rams

Mason Crosby, who recently signed with the New York Giants, had a chance to help the Green Bay Packers in their quest at making the NFC playoffs.

He made 12 game-winners with the Packers during his illustrious 16-year career, including two over 50 yards. Could No. 13 happen on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams and give the Packers a late Christmas present?

Unfortunately for Packers fans, his 54-yard field goal attempt was wide left with 34 seconds left.

That miss gave the Rams a 26-25 victory over the Giants and hurt the Packers' fleeting playoff chances in the process. A loss by the Rams would have gone a long way in putting the Packers back in control of their playoff fate heading into the team's Sunday night game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Former Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby missed a late go-ahead field goal for the New York Giants against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Crosby was 3 for 3 in kicks last week — one field goal and two extra points — in what has turned out to be one of the feel-good stories of the NFL this season. The 39-year-old kicker was signed by the Giants a couple weeks ago after refusing to give up on his career. He was cut by the Rams after spending less than a week on their practice squad in early December when no other team gave him a shot this season.

Crosby couldn't replicate the success that he had in his first game on Sunday against his old team. He went 2 of 3 on field goals and missed an extra point in the third quarter.

Mason Crosby stats with Packers, Giants

Crosby is Green Bay's all-time leader in points, field goals attempted and field goals made. But the Packers did not re-sign him this past offseason and went in a new direction when they selected Anders Carlson in the 2023 NFL draft.

Crosby, however, continued to work out this summer with the hope of continuing his career. Both the Rams and Giants had him in for workouts during the season before he finally got an opportunity with the Rams, though he was quickly cut and was inactive for his only game.

He found a new team quickly when the Giants were in need of a kicker this month. For the season in two games, Crosby is 3 for 4 on field goals and 3 for 4 on extra points.

Who do the Packers need to lose to get into the playoffs?

Since the Rams did not lose today, all attention turns to the Seattle Seahawks-Pittsburgh Steelers game. Besides the Packers winning out, Green Bay needs either the Rams or Seahawks to lose once more. The Seahawks are playing host to the Steelers in the late afternoon time slot.

Next week the Rams face the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers while the Seahawks play the four-win Arizona Cardinals, who upset the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Eagles, 35-31, on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in the NFC South can still play into the wild-card playoff picture as well. Here's how the playoff picture looked heading into Week 17.

NFC playoff picture: Falcons and Bears eliminated

Two teams have been eliminated from playoff contention heading into the afternoon slate of games. The Atlanta Falcons' loss to the Chicago Bears eliminated them. And the Bears' slim chances ended with the Rams victory.

