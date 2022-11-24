Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup

The Green Bay Packers (4-7) need a big victory to save their 2022 season. A primetime Sunday matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) presents a good opportunity to pull off an upset victory.

The Packers have struggled offensively this season. However, the emergence of rookie receiver Christian Watson has provided a spark. Watson will be needed to keep up with the Eagles' high-flying offense.

The Eagles got a wake-up call against the Washington Commanders two weeks ago and were in a slugfest against the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles' run defense is a concern, but the unit has played better at home.

Philadelphia is 4-1 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Packers are 1-4 in road games this year.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Packers vs. Eagles Week 12 game:

Packers at Eagles odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Eagles (-6.5)

Moneyline: Eagles (-290); Packers (+240)

Over/under: 46.5

More odds, injury info for Packers vs. Eagles

Lorenzo Reyes: Eagles 25, Packers 23

Every week it seems like the Packers are on the brink. And they’re so inconsistent on offense, often failing to sustain drives. Still, the Eagles have hit a slump and ball security is an issue; in the last two games, Philly has committed six turnovers, compared to three it had given away in its previous eight games.

Christian Watson had four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys.

Safid Deen: Eagles 27, Packers 24

Green Bay found a spark recently on offense, but it shouldn’t have taken until November to see it. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will make it competitive, but some of their woes on third down and defensively will shine in primetime against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

Lance Pugmire: Eagles 28, Packers 20

The cold truth about Green Bay is that it’s been outscored by 41 points and is a nasty 1-4 on the road as it heads to the most inhospitable place of all to meet the NFC’s best team.

Jarrett Bell: Packers 24, Eagles 23

Nate Davis: Eagles 27, Packers 24

Tyler Dragon: Eagles 28, Packers 20

