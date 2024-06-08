Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles May Have A Green Problem For Brazil Game

Running back Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers said that the team and its fans will have to be cautious about which colors they wear when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 6 in Brazil.

“The part of Brazil that we’re going to, you can’t even wear green,” Jacobs said on Chris Long’s podcast as reported by Fox News. “They said, I guess, something to do with the gangs and stuff.”

Green is the primary color for both teams.

Further complicating matters is that the game will be played at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo. The Corinthians’ archrival is the Palmeiras, who wear green. Signs throughout the stadium say the color is “forbidden.”

Jacobs said on the podcast that he was instructedto pack black and white.

“[The NFL] said, ‘We’re not going to Rio.’ They was like, ‘Man, it’s one of them places where they probably won’t even let us leave the hotels,'” Jacobs added.

“I was looking forward to it. This was about to be a fun week. They’re like, ‘Nah, it’s not going to be like that.”

The packers have alternatives. They have jerseys and helmets without green. The Eagles have bigger problems. Although they have black jerseys, their helmets are green.

