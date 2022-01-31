Green Bay Packers opponents for 2022 regular season

The Green Bay Packers won 13 games and captured the NFC North title for a third straight season in 2021, but can Matt LaFleur’s team finally get over the hump and get back to a Super Bowl?

First, the Packers will have to navigate through the schedule ahead for the 2022 season.

The dates and times of the full schedule won’t be released until this spring, but the Packers do know their full list of opponents. After playing eight home games and nine road games in 2021, the Packers will play nine games at home and eight on the road in 2022. In addition to six games against the NFC North, Green Bay will face every team from the NFC East and AFC East, plus the division winners from the NFC West, NFC South and AFC South.

The schedule is mostly predetermined. The divisions cycle through playing each other and additional games are determined by finish in the division.

Here is a full list of teams that will play the Packers at home and away during the 2022 season:

Home (9 games)

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

Home opponents:

Chicago Bears (6-11)

Detroit Lions (3-13-1)

Minnesota Vikings (8-9)

Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

New England Patriots (10-7)

New York Giants (4-13)

New York Jets (4-13)

Tennessee Titans (12-5)

Notes: The Packers play four 2021 playoff teams at home, including the NFC champion Rams. Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys will also be coming to Lambeau Field. Matt LaFleur’s team won all eight regular-season games at home in 2021.

Away

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Away opponents:

Chicago Bears (6-11)

Detroit Lions (3-13-1)

Minnesota Vikings (8-9)

Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Miami Dolphins (9-8)

Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)

Washington Football Team (7-10)

Notes: The Packers will play three 2021 playoff teams away from home. The trip to Buffalo looks daunting, but will facing the Buccaneers involve Tom Brady or not? The road schedule, at least on paper at the conclusion of the 2021 season, doesn’t look particularly difficult.

1

1