Green Bay Packers opponents for 2021 season

The Green Bay Packers finished 13-3 and won the NFC North during the 2020 season, but a new challenge awaits in 2021.

The schedule next season could be a daunting one.

The Packers play the NFC West and AFC North, two divisions that combined to produce five postseason teams in 2020, and as the NFC North championships, they’ll also play the division winners from the NFC East and NFC South.

Here is a full list of teams that will play the Packers at home and away during the 2021 season:

Home

Fireworks are launched as the Green Bay Packers enter the field to play the Atlanta Falcons during their football game Monday, October 5, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. No fans were allowed in the stadium due to COVID-19.

Chicago Bears (8-8) Detroit Lions (5-11) Minnesota Vikings (7-9) Cleveland Browns (11-5) Los Angeles Rams (10-6) Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) Seattle Seahawks (12-4) Washington Football Team (7-9) Notes: No rematch with the Buccaneers, but the Packers will play four of the other six NFC playoff qualifiers in 2020 at Lambeau Field in 2021. Of the eight opponents, six made the postseason. Bold: 2020 playoff team

Away

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bears (8-8) Detroit Lions (5-11) Minnesota Vikings (7-9) Arizona Cardinals (8-8) Baltimore Ravens (11-5) Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) New Orleans Saints (12-4) San Francisco 49ers (6-10) Notes: The Packers have to go to San Francisco again. The Saints will likely look different in 2021, but the Ravens should be very good again, and the Cardinals and Bengals have exciting young quarterbacks. Bold: 2020 playoff team

Possible 17th opponent

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) Notes: The Chiefs were the No. 1 seed in the AFC and would play the Packers, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, if the 17th game happens in 2021. If the Chiefs are added, the Packers will play 10 games against 2020 playoff teams. The State Farm Bowl could be a matchup of Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes and NFC finalist vs. Super Bowl champion. It's unclear if this game would be in Green Bay or Kansas City.