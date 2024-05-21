Green Bay Packers offering new travel packages for 2024 home and away games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Packers say the team will be offering fans what they claim is a whole new way to plan unforgettable trips for both home and away games throughout the 2024 season.

According to a release, the team has created ‘Packers Travel,’ a BookSeats Experience that provides fans with a one-stop shop aiming to help meet the hospitality and travel needs of fans throughout the season.

Packers Travel will offer fans special accommodation options, custom flights, and different game ticket packages for both home and away games.

We are honored and excited to have been chosen as the fan travel technology partner of the Green Bay Packers, bringing ‘Packers Travel’ to Packers fans globally. At BookSeats, we are dedicated to enhancing fan engagement, streamlining convenience, and deepening the connection between fans and their favorite team. We are thrilled to be trusted and selected for this endeavor alongside one of the most iconic sports brands in the world. Joseph DeMarinis, founder and CEO of BookSeats

Officials say this new platform will help not just Packer fans, but fans all over the world to build and book ticket-inclusive travel packages with exclusive discounted prices. For example, when fans choose to bundle two or more services, they will unlock more exclusive discounts that will, in turn, reportedly save them up to 30% on trips and experiences.

All options found through Packers Travel will be fully customizable for each individual fan and can be adjusted on different factors such as preference and budget therefore helping every fan get to see the Green and Gold play in person.

We’re looking forward to offering our fans unique and customizable experiences with Packers Travel, a BookSeats Experience. From traveling around the country to cheer on the team on the road to celebrating Packers games at historic Lambeau Field, we know our fans enjoy making lifelong memories in conjunction with football season. We’re excited to provide this innovative way for fans to plan trips to see the Packers wherever they take the field. Craig Benzel, vice president of sales and business development for the Packers

With the Packers’ schedule now official for the 2024 season, fans looking to utilize Packers Travel can learn more about the service or start customizing their own packages now through this link.

