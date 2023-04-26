With the Green Bay Packers now at No. 13, one last look at the web's 2023 NFL mock drafts

Now that the Green Bay Packers have the No. 13 pick in the draft, up two spots as part of the return in the Aaron Rodgers trade, there may be an extra door or two open to Green Bay when the draft kicks off Thursday in Kansas City.

Many of the names in the final batch of mock drafts are the same as they were before, however, though several have zoomed in on pass catchers, either at receiver or tight end.

Here's one last look at mock drafts from around the web and the names connected to Green Bay with that first-round pick:

Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba set an FBS bowl record with 347 receiving yards in the Rose Bowl as part of a 48-45 win over Utah.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, wide receiver, Ohio State

Charles Davis, NFL.com: "Yes, the Packers have not taken a WR in Round 1 since 2002 (Javon Walker). But after moving up a couple spots thanks to the Aaron Rodgers trade, Green Bay doesn't pass up adding another big-time target for Jordan Love."

Josh Edwards, CBS: "I want to support Jordan Love and allow him to build confidence in his first season so I am adding an accountable wide receiver to pair with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs."

Garrett Podell, CBS: "Empowering your young quarterbacks with weapons is the way to go. It's what the Packers did in the early Aaron Rodgers years, surrounding him with Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Donald Driver and James Jones at receiver. Smith-Njigba is one of the most polished route-runners in this draft and has solid athleticism. The Packers pair Smith-Njigba with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, giving Jordan Love a wide receiver trio he can grow alongside. Their historic streak of not selecting offensive skill positions players (an RB, WR, or TE) 20 drafts in a row ends in 2023."

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid is tackled after a catch against Oregon.

Dalton Kincaid, tight end, Utah

ESPN.com: "Here is how it always seems to work: Teams do for the next guy what they should've done for the previous one," Packers writer Rob Demovsky writes. "The Packers never used a first-round pick on an offensive skill player to help Rodgers, but they'll do it for Jordan Love. The first-round receiver drought continues (21 years and counting), but at least now they have a playmaking tight end."

Story continues

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: "The Aaron Rodgers era is over. Adding a sure-handed pass catcher should help Jordan Love find his way as a first-time starter. Kincaid is a flex tight end with mismatch potential on the perimeter."

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network: "There feels like very few sure things in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but Dalton Kincaid to the Green Bay Packers feels like one of them. It’s been an incredibly popular pick for mock drafters since Kincaid was given the medical green light during NFL Combine rechecks. ... Kincaid had the best tape of all the receivers. He is a loose athlete who is already an advanced route runner at the position. He’s explosive in and out of breaks and also understands how to use his frame to create separation."

Matt Miller, ESPN.com: "It has been 21 years since the Packers used a first-round pick on a pass-catcher, but with a new quarterback to break in, Green Bay has to surround Jordan Love with targets who can create yards after the catch and put pressure on the defense. Jaxon Smith-Njigba also would have made a ton of sense if he were available, but let's go with Kincaid after the Aaron Rodgers trade. Kincaid, who recently recovered from a back injury, is the best threat in this tight end class when it comes to creating space in his route tree. 'There's definitely some [George] Kittle to his game,' one AFC scout told me, 'but he's not there yet as a blocker.' "

Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson celebrates after beating Notre Dame.

Paris Johnson, offensive lineman, Ohio State

Nate Davis, USA Today: "The trade of Rodgers boosts the Pack up two spots in this year's first round. And taking Johnson would be one fine way to help presumed starting QB Jordan Love given the Buckeye's ability to play tackle or guard. A 6-6, 313-pound consensus All-American, Johnson would be a candidate to take over for aging LT David Bakhtiari in a year or two but could certainly plug in elsewhere in the interim. As for providing another pass catcher for Love? It's not something the Pack typically do until Day 2, yet they'll have multiple opportunities this year after picking up one of the Jets' second-rounders."

The Athletic: "The Packers jumped the Patriots with a Round 1 pick swap being part of the trade that sent Aaron Rodgers to the Jets in hopes of snagging Smith-Njigba before Bill Belichick," Packers writer Matt Schneidman wrote. "Then the Texans foiled that plan by turning in their draft card at No. 12 with the Ohio State receiver’s name on it, so Green Bay settles for another former Buckeyes star. In drafting Johnson, the Packers don’t fill an immediate need, but they secure their left tackle of the future. Keeping new starting quarterback Jordan Love upright is paramount, and five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari might be in his last season with the Packers because cutting him next offseason would free up $21.5 million in cap space. General manager Brian Gutekunst hopes Johnson is for Love what Bakhtiari was for Rodgers."

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer gets away from Wisconsin defenders.

Michael Mayer, tight end, Notre Dame

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated: "Yes, this is high for Mayer. Yes, I think ideally the Packers would get him after trading down (maybe with the Steelers coming up to get a tackle, and the Packers taking the tight end at No. 17). And, yes, I get the feeling Green Bay might like Mayer — the best true two-way tight end in the class — enough to reach a little and grab him here. Tight end’s a big need, and Mayer would be a nice security blanket for new starter Jordan Love. Ohio State slot Jaxon Smith-Njigba would be, too, so he could be the pick here as well."

Pete Prisco CBS. "Jordan Love will be the starter for the first time this season and that will put a lot of pressure on him in the passing game. The best thing for a young quarterback is to have a security blanket in a good pass-catching tight end. Mayer would give that to Love. They could also consider a defensive edge player here."

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy chases Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham.

Three others that need mention

Myles Murphy, defensive end, Clemson

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: "The Packers value size and athleticism on the defensive front, and Murphy fits the bill in both areas. The former Tigers star has a twitchy first step as a pass rusher and plays the run with discipline and effort. He’ll be a nice addition to the team’s pass-rush group in 2023 and beyond."

Silverstein: Drafting Jordan Love 3 years ago was a calculated risk that was the right thing to do

More: Brian Gutekunst must recognize the importance of rebuilding Packers around Jordan Love in this draft

Quentin Johnston, wide receiver, TCU

Pro Football Focus: "The Packers added the freakiest athlete at wide receiver in 2022 in Christian Watson, and they do it again in this draft with Johnston. It's a nice situation where the best player available matches a team need."

Zay Flowers, wide receiver, Boston College

Christian D'Andrea, For the Win: "After Smith-Njigba, there’s no wideout in this year’s draft class that wins one-on-one matchups as often and impressively as Flowers. He overcame shaky quarterback play and the fact opponents had no one else to gameplan around at Boston College to consistently torch defenses. He had 1,117 yards from scrimmage last season; no one else on the Eagles roster had more than 643. That makes him a wonderful fit in Green Bay, who snap a two-decade streak of not selecting a first round wideout in hopes of boosting Jordan Love’s stock. Flowers’ ability to play inside or out allows Christian Watson to build his resume as a deep threat while Romeo Doubs continues to work as a mid-range threat. That’s not an intimidating big three at wideout, but it’s three players with the skillset to get there."

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: With Packers now at No. 13, one last look at 2023 NFL mock drafts