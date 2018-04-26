Green Bay Packers NFL Draft Picks: 2018 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

After a disappointing season in which they failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2008, the Green Bay Packers will look to stock up on young talent to provide superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the tools for another championship run. In free agency, Mike McCarthy added cornerbacks Davon House and Tramon Williams, as well as defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson to shore up the defense. On the other side of the ball, Green Bay signed tight end Jimmy Graham, who will look to be Rodgers's star receiver.

The Packers were involved in the third trade on draft day, and it was a big one: the Packers moved down 13 spots in the first round for the Saints to take Marcus Davenport, and got back a fifth-round pick this year and New Orleans' first round pick next year as well.

Soon though, new GM Brian Gutekunst made another trade, shipping that No. 27 pick from New Orleans, along with a third rounder and a sixth rounder, to Seattle in order to move up to No. 18. The Seahawks threw in a seventh rounder as well.

How will the Packers use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Packers hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 18 (No. 18 overall) [via Seattle]

Jaire Alexander, DB, Louisville

Andy Benoit's grade: B+

Some might cite edge rusher as a bigger need, with almost-32-year-old Clay Matthews in a contract year. But new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine never had great edge rushers with the Jets, where he made his bones—he had great cover corners, which he put on islands to enhance his interior pressures and zone blitz disguises. Presumably, that’s how head coach Mike McCarthy wants to play, given that Pettine’s predecessor, Dom Capers, subscribed to a similar philosophy. The Packers appear to have a quality cover corner in Kevin King (though the 2017 second-rounder has played just nine NFL games). The hope now is they have another with Alexander.

Scouting Report: He battled a knee injury for most of last season, but when healthy, Alexander is a quick, aggressive, ball-hawking corner who is at his best playing off coverage and breaking on the ball. While undersized, he held his own against bigger receivers downfield as well.

