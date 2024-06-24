Green Bay Packers name Ed Policy to succeed Mark Murphy as president and CEO in 2025

Packers president Mark Murphy, left, talks with executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball and chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy, right, before their game against the Vikings at US Bank Stadium. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, left, talks with executive vice president/ director of football operations Russ Ball and chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy, right, listens to before their game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, December 23, 2019 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

GREEN BAY – Ed Policy will be the 11th CEO of the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers board of directors on Monday voted for Policy, the team's chief operating officer and general counsel, to replace Mark Murphy as chairman, president and CEO of the club in July 2025, when Murphy reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Policy, 53, joined the Packers in 2012 as general counsel. We was promoted to chief operating officer, essentially the No. 2 man in the organization, in 2018. He has been primarily responsible for development of the Packers' Titletown district west of Lambeau Field. He also joins Murphy in representing the Packers at many league meetings.

The Packers said neither Murphy nor Policy will be available to discuss Policy's new role. Policy will continue as COO and general counsel until Murphy's retirement.

“In the coming year, he and I will continue to work closely together to ensure a smooth transition for our employees, players and fans," Murphy said in a written statement.

The Packers said a search committee worked through a list of more than 90 prospects, applicants and referrals, with candidates considered from across the NFL, sports, business and entertainment.

He will be the second Policy to run an NFL franchise. His father, Carmen Policy, was president and CEO of the San Francisco 49ers from 1991-97 and president and minority owner of the Cleveland Browns from 1998-2004. During his time with the 49ers, which began in 1981, San Francisco won five Super Bowls.

Ed Policy was born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, which he says was a lot like Green Bay: a working-class community, a football town and a good place to raise children. He graduated from Notre Dame with a degree in accounting and an emphasis on finance and received his law degree from Stanford.

His father joined the 49ers when Policy was in grade school. The family home remained in Youngstown, where he graduated from high school, but he got to spend time with his dad in San Francisco, too.

"He was involved during what was a real exciting time for that franchise," Policy said. "They had to reorganize the entire organization. That's when they brought in Bill Walsh. A year later they drafted Joe Montana and the rest is history."

Policy earned his law degree and worked in private practice for six years, but always with the view of getting into professional sports, though not as an agent, a path taken by many with law degrees.

Green Bay Packers Vice President Ed Policy talks about the progress of the Titletown District on Sept. 5, 2017, in Ashwaubenon.

When he was ready to make the move, Policy sought advice from Roger Goodell, who was not yet the NFL commissioner. Goodell helped him sign on with the Arena Football League, whose commissioner, David Baker, became a mentor. Baker subsequently was president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He retired in 2021.

After eight years with the Arena League, where his duties included negotiating television contracts with NBC and ESPN and arranging sponsorship deals, Policy became an NFL consultant on strategic initiatives, ownership issues, business and prep work for the 2010 collective bargaining negotiations.

When Policy arrived in Green Bay to interview for the general counsel position, Murphy made it clear that Green Bay was not like other places in the NFL.

"The message was clear. It was, 'We're going to talk about your background and your qualifications, and you might know about the law, and you might know about sports, and you might know about the business of sports, and you might have grown up in the NFL, but you know what, if you really want to succeed here ... you better appreciate the history and tradition and the importance of this community for this organization," Policy recalled.

Local friends apologized to Policy because Green Bay wasn't New York or San Francisco.

"We would laugh and say stop apologizing. We said you have no idea what a special place this is and what a great environment this is," he said. "I don't know that I recognized these communities still existed and I could raise my kids the way I was raised. For me, this is Shangri-La."

