Green Bay Packers nailed the first two days of 2021 NFL draft

As rumors and speculation continue to swirl about the future of their three-time MVP quarterback, the Green Bay Packers quietly went about their business and delivered a terrific three-player haul during the first two days of the 2021 NFL draft.

Eric Stokes. Josh Myers. Amari Rodgers.

This is a draft class that Aaron Rodgers – and any Packers fan – should approve of so far.

In the first round, the Packers delivered a speedy cornerback in the Sam Shields mold and a likely future starter opposite Jaire Alexander.

In the second round, the Packers found a likely Day 1 starter along the offensive line and a potential Corey Linsley replacement.

In the third round, the Packers traded up to get an ideal slot weapon who couldn’t be more like Randall Cobb if he tried.

Look at the first two days in another way: The Packers addressed their biggest roster need (cornerback) and replaced the best player they lost this offseason (Linsley) with their first two picks and then finally found the slot and special teams dynamo they’ve been looking for since hiring Matt LaFleur in 2019.

This is the kind of start to a draft that a team that won 13 games and fell just short of the Super Bowl should be having. General manager Brian Gutekunst added a first-round talent at a premium defensive position that killed them too many times last season, especially during the playoff run. He also tried to ensure the obvious strength along the offensive line from last year would remain a strength even after losing Linsley, and he gave LaFleur and (insert starting quarterback in 2021 here) the exact type of versatile weapon the offense – even after leading the league in scoring last season – was missing.

Obviously, no draft is a sure thing. Stokes is super fast and experienced covering NFL-caliber receivers after starting for two seasons in the SEC, but he’s still learning the cornerback position and will need time to develop. Myers might be a plug-and-play player, but the center position can be a taxing one for a young prospect and he’s had some issues in pass protection. Rodgers could be the next Cobb in Green Bay, but even Cobb wasn’t ready for high-volume work right away.

Still, it’s just so easy to see what the Packers are trying to get done, both in the short and long term. They’ve invested in two premium roster areas and added a dynamic player to the offense and special teams in the first three rounds.

The cornerback position went from shrug emoji to end the 2020 season to a potential area of strength. If Kevin King can stay healthy, Chandon Sullivan takes a step forward and Stokes proves ready to play early, this will be a deep and competitive position behind Alexander in 2021.

The offensive line once again has versatility, a huge asset last season. The Packers think Myers can play center or either guard spot. LaFleur and offensive line coach Adam Stenavich now have tons of options for constructing the starting five, especially if Myers can step in and compete for a job right away. Myers, Elgton Jenkins, Billy Turner, Lucas Patrick and Jon Runyan Jr. are all versatile linemen capable of handling multiple positions. This is how an offensive line survives a 17-game schedule.

The receiver group finally got a much-needed injection of draft capital. Rodgers is the first top-100 pick at the position since 2015. This was long overdue. But maybe the wait was worth it. Even as a rookie, Rodgers is going to add a different element to the offense and will likely handle all kick and punt return duties. The fit with Rodgers in the LaFleur offense is just about perfect, considering all the jet sweeps and screens and quick passing game concepts the Packers want to run with a player built exactly like Rodgers.

The Packers aren’t drafting to appease their unhappy quarterback, but if the draft class does have any impact on his return in 2021, the assumption would have to be that the work done by Gutekunst and his staff over the first two days has helped the matter.

No, there wasn’t a first-round receiver. But “help” for a quarterback doesn’t always have to be a pass-catcher. A cornerback that is going to prevent big plays, protect leads and get him the football back is also “help.” And the additions on offense eventually came: He might get a tough and smart center to replace Linsley, one of his favorite teammates, and if Amari Rodgers is anything like Cobb as a pro, No. 12 is going to love him.

Forget the quarterback drama. The Packers nailed the first two days of the draft. It didn’t happen in all the ways most were expecting, but the results – a first-rounder at a premium need position in the secondary, a potential starter for the offensive line and a new weapon in the passing game – are hard to argue.

