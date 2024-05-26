Advertisement

Green Bay Packers’ most underrated player: DL Karl Brooks

doug farrar
·1 min read

Brooks first hit my radar when I watched him wreck opposing offenses for Bowling Green as a 6-foot-4, 300-pound guy who played the edge on more than 75% of his snaps in 2022. Brooks totaled 12 sacks and an FBS-high 69 total pressures despite his size, and the Packers stole him in the sixth round of the 2023 draft.

The decision was made to put Brooks inside on 74% of his snaps last season — which wasn’t as fun, but Brooks managed to be a very good disruptor in his new role. He had four sacks and 30 pressures overall on 309 pass-rushing snaps, and one sack and nine pressures came from the edge.

So, here’s an ascending young player who can win from just about anywhere on the line.

