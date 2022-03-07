Green Bay Packers mock draft 4.0: Post-combine edition

The 2022 NFL draft is in 52 days. The NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, so it’s time for another mock draft. Here are the results for the Green Bay Packers.

First Round, 28th overall pick: Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Hill is a versatile defensive back, capable of playing in the slot or deep safety. This past season Hill played primarily in the slot, a position where he’s probably best suited to play at the next level. With his elite quickness (4.38 40-yard dash), short-area burst, and physicality, Hill could step in from day one and play nickel for the Packers.

A future starting secondary with Eric Stokes and Jaire Alexander on the boundary, Hill in the slot, and Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage Jr at safety would give Joe Barry one of the most talented secondaries in the league. It would also allow Green Bay’s defensive coordinator to get creative with how he deploys both Savage and Hill.

Daxton Hill is pro ready. The Michigan Wolverine is a versatile safety that excels in the slot. Think of a more athletic Micah Hyde. pic.twitter.com/nENA56friI — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) December 23, 2021

Second Round, 59th overall pick: Drake Jackson, Edge, USC

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson possesses all the tools to be a game-changer at the next level. The USC edge rusher is explosive off the snap and does a good job of converting speed to power. He has the length and flexibility to disrupt the pocket.

In 10 games this past season, Jackson recorded eight tackles for loss, five sacks, and one interception.

It’s uncertain what the outside linebacker room is going to look like when the 2022 season kicks off. Will Preston Smith be back? Or will he be a cap causality? Even if the veteran edge rusher is back, expect Brian Gutekunst to take edge rushers early and often in the upcoming draft.

Third Round, 92nd overall pick: Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

Nov 20, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) runs the ball against the New Mexico Lobos during the first half at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Shakir was a walking highlight reel during his time at Boise State. He’s an explosive playmaker that can be utilized in a variety of ways. He’s a YAC monster. Get the ball in his hands and let him create.

I would love to see Khalil Shakir in Matt LaFleur's offense. pic.twitter.com/ICDMZ6WzkM — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) August 3, 2021

He’s sudden off the line of scrimmage and strikes feat into defensive backs with his speed. He tracks the ball well downfield.

The Boise State playmaker also brings value on special teams as a return man.

Shakir could step in immediately and provide an impact on offense with his playmaking ability while giving Green Bay’s return game a desperately needed shot in the arm.

Fourth Round, 130th overall pick: Blaise Andries, OL, Minnesota

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Andries might be the most versatile offensive lineman in the 2022 draft. The Marshall, Minnesota native finished his career with 46 career starts. Andries started 21 games at right guard, 11 at left guard, nine at right tackle, and five at left tackle. He’s even seen practice time at center.

Andries has a high football IQ. He’s not fooled by stunts or twists. The Gopher offensive lineman is a tone-setter as a run blocker. He plays with a ton of energy and looks to bury the man across from him.

With his versatility, Andries would be a valuable day three selection. At worse, Andries is a life-long backup, capable of playing anywhere along the offensive line. At best, Andries is a plug-and-play starter at right guard or right tackle.

