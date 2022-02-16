Green Bay Packers mock draft 3.0

A mock draft is meant to give fans an idea of what prospects may be available when their team is on the clock.

That’s the purpose of this mock draft. Instead of just giving you the player that the Green Bay Packers selected in my mock draft, I’m going to give you the five best players available on my board and the three players that went prior to Green Bay’s selection.

Here is Packers Wire’s third mock draft of the 2022 cycle:

First round, 28th overall: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Javon Walker (2002) was the last wide receiver that the Packers selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

If the Packers were ever going to snap that streak this would be the year. Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard are set to be free agents and the wide receiver depth chart could be in for massive changes this offseason.

Chris Olave has a pro-ready skill set that would immediately make him the second-best wide receiver on the roster (assuming Adams is back).

Olave is the best route runner in this draft. The Ohio State wide receiver is always open and has reliable hands. He’d have no problem earning the trust of quarterback Aaron Rodgers (assuming Rodgers is back).

Olave finished his career as Ohio State’s all-time leader in receiving touchdowns. This past season the Buckeye wide receiver caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Yes, the Packers never take a wide receiver in the first round. With the wide receiver depth chart in Green Bay possibly headed for a remodel, Olave could bring instant impact as a rookie.

Five other options: Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia. Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati. Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State. Logan Hall, Edge/DL, Houston. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan.

The previous three picks: No. 25: Drake London, WR, USC (Bills). No. 26: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (Titans). No. 27: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (Buccaneers).

Second round, 59th overall: OLB Drake Jackson, USC

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After deciding to pass on the first wave of edge rushers in the first round, the Packers get their edge rusher in the second round.

Jackson possesses all the tools to be a game-changer at the next level. The USC edge rusher is explosive off the snap and does a good job of converting speed to power. He has the length and flexibility to disrupt the pocket.

In 10 games this past season, Jackson recorded eight tackles for loss, five sacks, and one interception.

Five other options: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia. Jalen Wydemyer, TE, Texas A&M

The previous three picks: No. 56: Chrisitan Harris, LB, Alabama (Cowboys). No. 57: Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M (Bills). No. 58: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (Falcons).

Third round, 92nd overall: LB Troy Andersen, Montana State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Andersen is one of the most interesting stories in this draft class. In 2017, Andersen earned Big Sky Freshman of the Year and played both running back and linebacker.

The following season he played quarterback. He then wrapped up his career by starting full-time at linebacker.

This past season he earned Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year after recording 137 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and broke up seven passes.

Andersen has the sideline-to-sideline quickness that teams covet. At worst, Andersen is going to be a life-long special teams ace. At best, he’s going to be a game-changing inside linebacker.

Five other options: Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma. Jesse Luketa, Edge/LB, Penn State. JoJo Domann, Hybrid, Nebraska. DeAngelo Malone, Edge, Western Kentucky. Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati.

The three previous picks: No. 89: Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU (Bills). No. 90: Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (Titans). No. 91: Martin Emerson, CB, Miss State (Buccaneers).

