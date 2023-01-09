Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker ejected for shoving Detroit Lions athletic trainer

The heat was on for the Green Bay Packers in a win-and-in game against the Detroit Lions to make the playoffs.

In the the fourth quarter of the Sunday night matchup, the Packers were up 16-13 and the pressure seemingly got to rookie linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving one of Detroit's athletic trainers.

The Lions handed the ball to D'Andre Swift, who fell awkwardly as defensive lineman Jarran Reed swatted his head with his arm.

While Lions trainers were tending to Swift, Walker came up behind and shoved one of the trainers in the back. The trainer turned around and confronted the defender before returning to his duties.

#Packers first-round rookie LB Quay Walker has been ejected for shoving a member of the #Lions training staff.



Clear and obvious.pic.twitter.com/qxm9ycHt8I — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023

Packers LB Quay Walker was disqualified for pushing a Lions trainer. pic.twitter.com/KSOVVSZ9yV — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2023

The referees threw the flag for unsportsmanlike conduct and then made another announcement that Walker was disqualified.

"Be smart," head coach Matt LaFleur could be seen saying to the rookie from the sidelines, pointing to his head.

As he was walking through the tunnel Walker, who was Green Bay's first-round draft pick, punched the air — visibly frustrated.

Detroit finished the drive by scoring a touchdown, which put them up 20-16 in the Lions' win.

This was the second time Walker was ejected this season. He was also ejected in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Packers rookie LB Quay Walker ejected for shoving Lions athletic trainer