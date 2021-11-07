Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

This was supposed to be the first matchup between two of the NFL's best quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

But, after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, he will miss at least Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving second-year passer Jordan Love to make his first career start. While the team will certainly miss Rodgers, the NFL's reigning MVP, it will be a good test for Love, 23, to showcase what he can do.

The Chiefs (4-4), meanwhile, need to quickly solve some glaring issues they have been working through all season long: slow starts, turnovers, pass protection and a leaky defense that allows far too many explosive plays. Mahomes, while ranking fourth in the NFL in passing touchdowns with 19, also leads the league with 10 interceptions.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 28.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Packers at Chiefs start?

The game begins at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 7 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

What TV channel is Packers at Chiefs on?

The Packers at Chiefs game can be seen on FOX, with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analysis) and Erin Andrews (sideline reporter) on the call.

How can I watch Packers at Chiefs online via livestream?

The Packers at Chiefs game can be live-streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app and FuboTV.

What are the odds for Packers at Chiefs?

The Chiefs are favored to win by 7.5 points with an over/under of 48.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

