Here’s the Green Bay Packers’ initial 53-man roster for 2023 season

The Green Bay Packers cut their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Of course, Brian Gutekunst’s initial roster is subject to change almost immediately. Teams can begin putting in waiver claims on released players on Wednesday. The practice squad can also begin forming after the waiver claim period ends Wednesday.

Here’s the Packers’ initial 53-man roster for 2023:

OFFENSE (25)

QB (2): Jordan Love, Sean Clifford

RB (3): Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Emanuel Wilson

WR (6): Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath

TE (3): Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, Josiah Deguara

OL (11): Elgton Jenkins, David Bakhtiari, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Yosh Nijman, Royce Newman, Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom, Rasheed Walker, Luke Tenuta

DEFENSE (26)

DL (6): Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks, Jonathan Ford

ILB (5): De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson, Tariq Carpenter

OLB (6): Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare, Lukas Van Ness, Justin Hollins, Brenton Cox Jr.

CB (4): Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine

S (5): Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Jonathan Owens, Dallin Leavitt, Anthony Johnson Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS (2)

K: Anders Carlson

P: Daniel Whelan

LS: None (Matt Orzech expected to be re-signed on Wednesday)

