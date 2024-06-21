Green Bay Packers hosting walk-in job fair as the team prepares for 2024-25 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers says it is looking for employees and will have an upcoming job fair on June 25.

The Green Bay Packers announced it will be hosting a walk-in job fair on June 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. According to the team, there are a wide variety of positions available.

Seasonal Packers gameday roles in guest services and security to part-time jobs at the team’s pro shop were mentioned in the release.

On-site interviews will be done at the job fair, which officials say will be held at the U.S. Cellular Loft in Lambeau Field. Guest services staff will reportedly be on site to direct people on how to get to the U.S. Cellular Loft.

The team says applicants must be at least 16 years old for guest services and security positions. Those who cannot attend, but are still interested can apply on the team’s website.

No additional information was provided.

