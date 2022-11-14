Have the Green Bay Packers found something in WR Christian Watson?

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) A number of Carolina Panthers players are pushing the team's multibillionaire owner David Tepper to replace the existing artificial surface at Bank of America Stadium with a grass field to help prevent injuries. Wide receiver D.J. Moore said team leaders have spoken to Tepper about their desire to return to a grass field on multiple occasions this season, but as of yet have not heard if any change is being considered. Bank of America Stadium, an outdoor, open-air facility, was built in 1995 and featured a grass field up until the spring of 2021.