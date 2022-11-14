Have the Green Bay Packers found something in WR Christian Watson?
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski discuss the rookie's breakout performance against the Cowboys in week 10.
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens explains why fantasy managers should add the Buccaneers' Rachaad White and the Ravens' Gus Edwards.
Pleasant will be coaching in an offensive capacity for Green Bay
Packers wide receiver Christian Watson‘s start to Sunday’s game against the Cowboys felt like another chapter in an unhappy rookie season, but he and the team were able to turn things around. Watson opened his NFL career by dropping a would-be touchdown against the Vikings and he had two more drops early in Sunday’s game [more]
Yahoo Betting Analyst Ariel Epstein joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a pair of player propositions as the 49ers host the Chargers in week 10.
Bill Belichick is preparing the Patriots for a tough upcoming stretch of games.
Mistakes happen. But both of these errors at key points in Sunday's high-stakes game were unforced.
Kirby Smart will be happy with Georgia's early kickoff against Georgia Tech.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) A number of Carolina Panthers players are pushing the team's multibillionaire owner David Tepper to replace the existing artificial surface at Bank of America Stadium with a grass field to help prevent injuries. Wide receiver D.J. Moore said team leaders have spoken to Tepper about their desire to return to a grass field on multiple occasions this season, but as of yet have not heard if any change is being considered. Bank of America Stadium, an outdoor, open-air facility, was built in 1995 and featured a grass field up until the spring of 2021.
The Purdue Boilermakers don't control their destiny to win the Big Ten West, but they are in a good position heading into the closing weeks.
Should the Mets sign free agent Justin Verlander during the 2022-23 MLB offseason? Here are the pros and cons...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Aaron Rodgers finally might have found a new big-play target. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson and led a 55-yard drive in overtime to set up Mason Crosby's game-winning 28-yard field goal, and the Packers stopped a five-game skid with a 31-28 win over former coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. ''We've seen what we can be, and we've seen it was only us getting in our own way,'' said Watson, a second-round pick from North Dakota State.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has consulted dark money-linked eco groups that support radical carbon cutting measures, his calendar showed.
Oregon fans wanted to face Travis Dye and #USC in the #Pac12 Championship Game. Now that won't happen, even if USC and UO play in Vegas.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher called the hiring of Jeff Saturday "a travesty," and Colts execs were reportedly against the move.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Belichick isn't a fan of the challenge rule that helped send the Bills and Vikings game into overtime.
Losing to the Colts under these circumstances is a new kind of low, one that could cast blame, deserved or not, on quarterback Derek Carr and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, despite it being clear a deeper rebuild was needed this past offseason.
The Bills defense came up with a big stop of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook on a first-and-goal from the 2-yard-line in overtime of Sunday’s game and they did it with a little extra assistance. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Sunday that he thought Buffalo’s defense had 12 men on the field when [more]