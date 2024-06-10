Green Bay Packers Family Night scheduled for Aug. 3 at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers Family Night will be the second weekend of training camp.

Family Night, a full practice in the Lambeau Field bowl, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 3. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The family-focused event features a game-like atmosphere and will include a thundersticks giveaway, use of video boards, gameday music and fireworks at the end of the night. New this year is more kid-favorite food at select concession stands, details of which will be announced closer to the event.

Tickets are $10 each. There is a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of sales, which begin at 10 a.m. June 26. Everyone must have a ticket. Tickets are mobile only and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

Also new this year, fans who want to park in Lambeau Field lots must purchase a mobile parking pass in advance. They are available at checkout when purchasing tickets for Family Night. Passes are limited to one per transaction. Parking passes are $5. The money will benefit Meijer's Simply Give program, which helps to feed hungry families through Paul's Pantry, the Salvation Army of Green Bay and The Giving Tree.

Parking also is available on some streets, in neighbors' yards and in some nearby businesses' parking lots.

A group-ticket program, with a minimum of 50 tickets, is available. The application form is available here.

In case of inclement weather, no refunds will be issued unless all stadium activities — from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the fireworks show — are canceled.

Packers to have joint practices this season (road and home)

The week of Aug. 12, the Packers will travel to Denver, where they will hold a joint practice with the Broncos before their Aug. 18 preseason game. Also, the Packers will hold a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens in Green Bay on Aug. 22, before the final preseason game on Aug. 24.

Times and dates for the Packers' 2024 preseason

July 22, 10:30 a.m., first practice of training camp, Ray Nitschke Field

July 22, 3 p.m., Packers annual shareholders meeting in Lambeau Field bowl.

Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., Family Night practice, in Lambeau Field bowl.

Aug. 10, 3:25 p.m., preseason game against Cleveland Browns in Cleveland

Week of Aug. 12, joint practice with Denver Broncos in Denver

Aug. 18, 7 p.m., preseason game vs. Denver Broncos in Denver

Aug. 22, joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens in Green Bay

Aug. 24, noon, preseason game vs. Baltimore Ravens, Lambeau Field

Other training camp details, such as the number and times of public practices, will be released later.

The Packers open the regular season at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil. Their first home game will be at noon, Sept. 15, against the Indianapolis Colts.

How you can watch Packers Family Night 2024

A statewide telecast will be available on various local and Packers TV Network stations. The stations broadcasting the event include WACY-TV (Channel 32) in Green Bay and WPXE-TV (Channel 55) in Milwaukee, as well as WAOW-TV in Wausau, WKOW-TV in Madison, WXOW-TV in La Crosse, WQOW-TV in Eau Claire, KQDS-TV in Duluth-Superior and ELUC-TV in Escanaba-Marquette. The event will also be televised on KWWL-TV and WHBF-TV in Iowa; KATN-TV, KYUR-TV and KJUD-TV in Alaska; and KSFY-TV in Sioux Falls, SD.

