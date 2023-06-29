Green Bay Packers Family Night tickets now on sale

Richard Ryman, Green Bay Press-Gazette
·1 min read

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers Family Night tickets are now on sale.

Tickets are $10 and available only through Ticketmaster.com. The limit is 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of sales. All people, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.

Family Night is a full-blown Packers practice. It allows the team to practice on Lambeau Field with a game-like atmosphere: crowds cheering, gameday music, scoreboards in use and the like. Fireworks will end the event. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with warmups at 7 p.m. and practice at 7:30 p.m.

Fans cheer during Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field on Aug. 5, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans cheer during Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field on Aug. 5, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

Parking at Lambeau Field will be $5, with net proceeds to benefit Meijer Simply Give and its mission to support hunger-relief efforts.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The Packers also offer a group ticket program, with a minimum of 50 tickets than cannot be resold. An application form is available at https://pckrs.com/fn2022.

Fans who attend Family Night are encouraged to wear white attire for a Lambeau Field WHITE OUT. Packers FanCam will be used and fans can later download a photo to see themselves as part of the WHITE OUT at packers.fancam.com.

A statewide telecast will be available on various local and Packers TV Network stations. The stations broadcasting the event include WGBA-TV in Green Bay and WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee, as well as WAOW-TV in Wausau, WKOW-TV in Madison, WXOW-TV in La Crosse, WQOW-TV in Eau Claire, KQDS-TV in Duluth-Superior and WLUC-TV in Escanaba-Marquette. The event will also be televised on KWWL-TV and WHBF-TV in Iowa; KATN-TV, KYUR-TV and KJUD-TV in Alaska; and KDLT in Sioux Falls, SD.

Contact Richard Ryman at rryman@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @RichRymanPG, on Instagram at @rrymanPG or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardRymanPG/.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay Packers Family Night tickets now on sale

Recommended Stories