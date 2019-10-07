How the Green Bay Packers exposed the Dallas Cowboys’ linebackers

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson recap the Green Bay Packers 34-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys that was not nearly as close as the score suggests. In a game where Green Bay running back Aaron Jones got 4 touchdowns on the ground, Robinson suggests the Cowboys' star young linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch deserve some of the blame.

