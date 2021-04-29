Green Bay Packers draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Green Bay Packers:
Round 1 (No. 29 overall)
Round 2 (62)
Round 3 (92)
Round 4 (135)
Round 4 (142, compensatory)
Round 5 (173)
Round 5 (178, compensatory)
Round 6 (214)
Round 6 (220, compensatory)
Round 7 (256)
Green Bay Packers' last five top draft picks:
2020 (No. 26 overall): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
2019 (No. 12 overall): Rashan Gary, LB, Michigan
2018 (No. 18 overall): Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
2017 (No. 33 overall): Kevin King, CB, Washington
2016 (No. 27 overall): Kenny Clark, DT, UCLA
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Green Bay Packers picks in 2021 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections