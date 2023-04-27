Green Bay Packers draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Green Bay Packers:
Round 1 (No. 13 overall, from Jets)
Round 2 (42, from Browns through Jets)
Round 2 (45)
Round 3 (78)
Round 4 (116)
Round 5 (149)
Round 6 (207, from 49ers through Texans and Jets)
Round 7 (232)
Round 7 (235, from Lions through Rams)
Round 7 (242, from Jaguars)
Round 7 (256, compensatory)
Green Bay Packers' last five top draft picks:
2022 (No. 22 overall): Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
2021 (No. 29 overall): Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
2020 (No. 26 overall): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
2019 (No. 12 overall): Rashan Gary, LB, Michigan
2018 (No. 18 overall): Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
