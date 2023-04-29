Green Bay Packers draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers start the post-Aaron Rodgers era in the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 13 overall pick.

Here's the Packers' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL DRAFT TRACKER: NFL Draft 2023: Day 1 picks, live instant grades, trades, tracker, updates

OUR FINAL MOCK DRAFT: Ran Carthon makes his move to build best roster possible

Green Bay Packers 2023 NFL Draft picks

1st Round, No. 13 overall (from NY Jets) | Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Green Bay continues to build in the front seven. Van Ness has to get more consistent but has decent leverage understanding and hand usage. This will be a pick for 2025.

2nd Round, No. 42 overall (from Cleveland via NY Jets) | Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Mugrave has some wow plays on film. Consistency and pass blocking will need to improve. That's par for the course for many young tight ends, for what it's worth.

2nd Round, No. 50 overall (from Tampa Bay) | Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

Instant grade: A

Analysis: The Packers! Good skill player picks! I really liked Reed as a Day 2 option. Watch a Michigan State game, and you'll notice him open a lot. He's also able to work the YAC. Good fit.

3rd Round, No. 78 overall | Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Aaron Rodgers must be shaking his head. A third Day 2 pass catcher for the Packers and the second tight end.

4th Round, No. 116 overall | Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn

Instant grade: B-minus

5th Round, No. 149 overall | Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State

Instant grade: D

5th Round, No. 159 overall (from Jacksonville via Atlanta and Detroit) | Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia

Instant grade: B-plus

6th Round, No. 179 overall (from Tampa Bay via Houston) | Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green

Instant grade: A-minus

6th Round, No. 207 overall (from San Francisco via Houston, NY Jets) |

7th Round, No. 232 overall |

7th Round, No. 235 overall (from Detroit via LA) |

7th Round, No. 242 overall (From Jacksonville) |

7th Round, No. 256 overall (compensatory) |

NFL Draft 2023 team-by-team picks, grades

AFC

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Patriots | Jets

Story continues

AFC South: Texans | Colts | Jaguars | Titans

AFC North: Ravens | Bengals | Browns | Steelers

AFC West: Broncos | Chiefs | Raiders | Chargers

NFC

NFC East: Cowboys | Giants | Eagles | Commanders

NFC South: Falcons | Panthers | Saints | Buccaneers

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC West: Cardinals | Rams | 49ers | Seahawks

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Green Bay Packers draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft