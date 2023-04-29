Green Bay Packers draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft
The Green Bay Packers start the post-Aaron Rodgers era in the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 13 overall pick.
Here's the Packers' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Green Bay Packers 2023 NFL Draft picks
1st Round, No. 13 overall (from NY Jets) | Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
Instant grade: B
Analysis: Green Bay continues to build in the front seven. Van Ness has to get more consistent but has decent leverage understanding and hand usage. This will be a pick for 2025.
2nd Round, No. 42 overall (from Cleveland via NY Jets) | Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
Instant grade: B-plus
Analysis: Mugrave has some wow plays on film. Consistency and pass blocking will need to improve. That's par for the course for many young tight ends, for what it's worth.
2nd Round, No. 50 overall (from Tampa Bay) | Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
Instant grade: A
Analysis: The Packers! Good skill player picks! I really liked Reed as a Day 2 option. Watch a Michigan State game, and you'll notice him open a lot. He's also able to work the YAC. Good fit.
3rd Round, No. 78 overall | Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
Instant grade: A-minus
Analysis: Aaron Rodgers must be shaking his head. A third Day 2 pass catcher for the Packers and the second tight end.
4th Round, No. 116 overall | Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn
Instant grade: B-minus
5th Round, No. 149 overall | Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State
Instant grade: D
5th Round, No. 159 overall (from Jacksonville via Atlanta and Detroit) | Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia
Instant grade: B-plus
6th Round, No. 179 overall (from Tampa Bay via Houston) | Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green
Instant grade: A-minus
6th Round, No. 207 overall (from San Francisco via Houston, NY Jets) |
7th Round, No. 232 overall |
7th Round, No. 235 overall (from Detroit via LA) |
7th Round, No. 242 overall (From Jacksonville) |
7th Round, No. 256 overall (compensatory) |
