Green Bay Packers depth chart entering first preseason game of 2021
The Green Bay Packers released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2021 season on Tuesday.
Here’s a look, position by position:
Quarterback
(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Jordan Love
Kurt Benkert
No surprises here.
Running back
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Aaron Jones
A.J. Dillon
Dexter Williams
There is a competition underway at the No. 3 running back spot. Hill, a seventh-round pick, might be listed fifth here, but he's the likely favorite to win the spot entering the preseason.
Wide receiver
Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK
Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb
Devin Funchess, Equanimeous St. Brown
Malik Taylor, Amari Rodgers
Reggie Begelton, Juwann Winfree
DeAndre Thompkins, Chris Blair
Don't read too much into this one. The receiver depth chart is based mostly on experience. For instance, Rodgers, who has been working with the first-team offense throughout camp, is probably not a fourth-stringer.
Tight end
Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan (85) and Marcedes Lewis (89) participate in organized team activities Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan
Josiah Deguara, Jace Sternberger
Dominique Dafney, Isaac Nauta
Bronson Kaufusi, Daniel Crawford
Looks about right. Sternberger will be suspended for the first two games of 2021, opening the door for Dafney and Nauta to make the team.
Left tackle
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari waves to the cameras at the start of minicamp practice Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
David Bakhtiari
Yosh Nijman
Coy Cronk
Bakhtiari is on the PUP list and hasn't practiced while recovering from an ACL injury. In his place, Elgton Jenkins has been the first-team left tackle. Veteran Dennis Kelly can also play on the left side.
Left guard
(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Elgton Jenkins
Jon Runyan
Zack Johnson
Jon Dietzen
With Jenkins playing left tackle, Runyan and Ben Braden have been competing to be the starting left guard.
Center
Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers (71) participates in organized team activities with the offensive line Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
Josh Myers
Jake Hanson
Jacob Capra
Myers might be a rookie, but he's the clear and obvious starter at center.
Right guard
Green Bay Packers' guard Lucas Patrick during NFL football training camp at Lambeau Field Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Lucas Patrick
Ben Braden
Royce Newman
Patrick was the starter last season, but he's not a lock to be the starter once everyone along the offensive line is healthy. Braden has been competing to start, and Newman is getting plenty of looks with the second team.
Right tackle
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Billy Turner
Dennis Kelly
Cole Van Lanen
Turner can play just about any position, and Kelly started all 16 games at right tackle for the Titans last season, so it'll be interesting to see who ends up playing the most snaps here in 2021. Jenkins is also an option on the right side, especially if he's great at left tackle.
Defensive end
Jul 28, 2021; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) and defensive tackle Jack Heflin (90) are shown during the first day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK
Dean Lowry, Kingsley Keke
Tyler Lancaster, Jack Heflin
Willington Previlon, Carlo Kemp
Keke hasn't practiced yet during camp, potentially opening the door for one of the young defensive linemen to make the team to start the regular season.
Nose tackle
Green Bay Packers' defensive lineman T.J. Slaton during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Kenny Clark
TJ Slaton
Josh Avery
Clark is nursing a groin injury, allowing Slaton to play more with the first-team defense. The Packers think Avery can compete for a roster spot.
Outside linebacker
Green Bay Packers' linebacker Rashan Gary during NFL football training camp at Lambeau Field Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith
Rashan Gary, Jonathan Garvin
Tipa Galeai, Delontae Scott
Chauncey Rivers
Gary is still listed on the second team but expect him to play starter-level snaps. Figuring out the fourth edge rusher is a preseason priority. Note: Randy Ramsey (ankle) is not listed.
Inside linebacker
Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK
Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell
Oren Burks, Ty Summers
Kamal Martin, De'Jon Harris
Ray Wilborn, Isaiah McDuffie
Looks about right. Campbell immediately became a starter after arriving in Green Bay.
Cornerback
Cornerbacks Eric Stokes (21) and Shemar Jean-Charles are shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.
Jaire Alexander, Kevin King
Chandon Sullivan, Eric Stokes
Ka'dar Hollman, Josh Jackson
Stanford Samuels, Kabion Ento
Shemar Jean-Charles
This is another position based mostly on experience. The preseason snaps likely won't match up with this. Jean-Charles might be listed last but he'll likely make the team.
Safety
Safety Innis Gaines (38) Is shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.
Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage
Will Redmond, Henry Black
Vernon Scott, Innis Gaines
Christian Uphoff
The first two spots are locks, obviously. The rest is to be determined. Two or three roster spots are up for grabs at an important position.
Specialists
Green Bay Packers' kicker Mason Crosby (2) and kicker JJ Molson (35) during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
– Kicker: Mason Crosby, JJ Molson – Punter: JK Scott, Ryan Winslow – Holder: JK Scott, Ryan Winslow – Punt returner: Amari Rodgers, Randall Cobb, Josh Jackson – Kick returner: Kylin Hill, Amari Rodgers, Chandon Sullivan – Long snapper: Hunter Bradley The Packers are banking on a couple of rookies in the returner roles.
