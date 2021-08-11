Green Bay Packers depth chart entering first preseason game of 2021

The Green Bay Packers released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2021 season on Tuesday.

Here’s a look, position by position:

Quarterback

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Aaron Rodgers Jordan Love Kurt Benkert

No surprises here.

Running back

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Aaron Jones A.J. Dillon Dexter Williams Patrick Taylor Kylin Hill

There is a competition underway at the No. 3 running back spot. Hill, a seventh-round pick, might be listed fifth here, but he's the likely favorite to win the spot entering the preseason.

Wide receiver

Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb Devin Funchess, Equanimeous St. Brown Malik Taylor, Amari Rodgers Reggie Begelton, Juwann Winfree DeAndre Thompkins, Chris Blair

Don't read too much into this one. The receiver depth chart is based mostly on experience. For instance, Rodgers, who has been working with the first-team offense throughout camp, is probably not a fourth-stringer.

Tight end

Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan (85) and Marcedes Lewis (89) participate in organized team activities Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan Josiah Deguara, Jace Sternberger Dominique Dafney, Isaac Nauta Bronson Kaufusi, Daniel Crawford

Looks about right. Sternberger will be suspended for the first two games of 2021, opening the door for Dafney and Nauta to make the team.

Left tackle

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari waves to the cameras at the start of minicamp practice Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

David Bakhtiari Yosh Nijman Coy Cronk

Bakhtiari is on the PUP list and hasn't practiced while recovering from an ACL injury. In his place, Elgton Jenkins has been the first-team left tackle. Veteran Dennis Kelly can also play on the left side.

Left guard

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Elgton Jenkins Jon Runyan Zack Johnson Jon Dietzen

With Jenkins playing left tackle, Runyan and Ben Braden have been competing to be the starting left guard.

Center

Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers (71) participates in organized team activities with the offensive line Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Josh Myers Jake Hanson Jacob Capra

Myers might be a rookie, but he's the clear and obvious starter at center.

Right guard

Green Bay Packers' guard Lucas Patrick during NFL football training camp at Lambeau Field Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Lucas Patrick Ben Braden Royce Newman

Patrick was the starter last season, but he's not a lock to be the starter once everyone along the offensive line is healthy. Braden has been competing to start, and Newman is getting plenty of looks with the second team.

Right tackle

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Billy Turner Dennis Kelly Cole Van Lanen

Turner can play just about any position, and Kelly started all 16 games at right tackle for the Titans last season, so it'll be interesting to see who ends up playing the most snaps here in 2021. Jenkins is also an option on the right side, especially if he's great at left tackle.

Defensive end

Jul 28, 2021; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) and defensive tackle Jack Heflin (90) are shown during the first day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Dean Lowry, Kingsley Keke Tyler Lancaster, Jack Heflin Willington Previlon, Carlo Kemp

Keke hasn't practiced yet during camp, potentially opening the door for one of the young defensive linemen to make the team to start the regular season.

Nose tackle

Green Bay Packers' defensive lineman T.J. Slaton during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Kenny Clark TJ Slaton Josh Avery

Clark is nursing a groin injury, allowing Slaton to play more with the first-team defense. The Packers think Avery can compete for a roster spot.

Outside linebacker

Green Bay Packers' linebacker Rashan Gary during NFL football training camp at Lambeau Field Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith Rashan Gary, Jonathan Garvin Tipa Galeai, Delontae Scott Chauncey Rivers

Gary is still listed on the second team but expect him to play starter-level snaps. Figuring out the fourth edge rusher is a preseason priority. Note: Randy Ramsey (ankle) is not listed.

Inside linebacker

Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell Oren Burks, Ty Summers Kamal Martin, De'Jon Harris Ray Wilborn, Isaiah McDuffie

Looks about right. Campbell immediately became a starter after arriving in Green Bay.

Cornerback

Cornerbacks Eric Stokes (21) and Shemar Jean-Charles are shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

Jaire Alexander, Kevin King Chandon Sullivan, Eric Stokes Ka'dar Hollman, Josh Jackson Stanford Samuels, Kabion Ento Shemar Jean-Charles

This is another position based mostly on experience. The preseason snaps likely won't match up with this. Jean-Charles might be listed last but he'll likely make the team.

Safety

Safety Innis Gaines (38) Is shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage Will Redmond, Henry Black Vernon Scott, Innis Gaines Christian Uphoff

The first two spots are locks, obviously. The rest is to be determined. Two or three roster spots are up for grabs at an important position.

Specialists

Green Bay Packers' kicker Mason Crosby (2) and kicker JJ Molson (35) during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

– Kicker: Mason Crosby, JJ Molson – Punter: JK Scott, Ryan Winslow – Holder: JK Scott, Ryan Winslow – Punt returner: Amari Rodgers, Randall Cobb, Josh Jackson – Kick returner: Kylin Hill, Amari Rodgers, Chandon Sullivan – Long snapper: Hunter Bradley The Packers are banking on a couple of rookies in the returner roles.

