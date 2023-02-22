Green Bay Packers complete history with the franchise tag

The Green Bay Packers have only used the franchise tag five times in the team’s history. The NFL introduced the franchise tag in 1993.

The franchise tag is a one-year, fully guaranteed tender that allows a team to keep a player who will be an unrestricted free agent.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has called it a “last resort” and a way to create time necessary for figuring out a long-term contract, although using the tag sometimes ends in an unhappy player being traded away.

The Packers are highly unlikely to use the tag in 2023.

Here’s a complete history of the team’s usage of the franchise tag:

WR Davante Adams, 2022

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Year: 2022

Resolution: Traded to Raiders

The Packers traded Adams to the Raiders for first-round and second-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

DL Ryan Pickett, 2010

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 2010

Resolution: Contract extension

Pickett and the Packers eventually agreed to a four-year, $28 million deal ahead of the 2010 season.

DL Corey Williams, 2008

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 2008

Resolution: Traded to Browns

The Packers traded Williams to the Browns for a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL draft.

WR Antonio Freeman, 1999

Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 1999

Resolution: Contract extension

Freeman and the Packers eventually agreed to a seven-year, $42 million deal in August of 1999.

RB Dorsey Levens, 1998

USA TODAY Sports

Year: 1998

Resolution: Contract extension

Levens and the Packers eventually agreed to a five-year, $25 million deal in September of 1998.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire