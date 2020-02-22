Packers ‘aggressively committed’ to bringing future NFL draft to Green Bay

The Packers have submitted bids to host either the 2022 or 2024 NFL draft. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers want to bring the NFL draft to Lambeau Field.

Despite earlier reports that the Packers had been awarded the draft for 2022, the team confirmed that no decision has been made yet on Saturday afternoon. They are, however, “aggressively committed” to landing a draft in the near future.

"The NFL has not awarded the 2022 NFL draft to the Packers or any other club at this time, but we remain aggressively committed, with members of our community, to bringing a draft to Green Bay in either 2022 or beyond," team president and CEO Mark Murphy said, via the Packers. "We are excited for the opportunity and believe the Greater Green Bay area is well-positioned to host such a remarkable event with the continued evolution of Lambeau Field, the successful launch of Titletown and the upcoming completion of the state-of-the-art Resch Expo."

The Packers, per the report, have submitted bids to host the draft in either 2022 or 2024. It’s used both the new Titletown development — a 45-acre park and plaza with restaurants, hotels and more just — and the upcoming Resch Expo — a 127,000 square foot indoor arena next to Lambeau Field that is set top open next January — to bolster its bids.

The draft this year is set to take place in Las Vegas — ahead of the Raiders’ first season in the city this fall. It will take place in Cleveland and Kansas City in 2021 and 2023, respectively. The 2022 draft and all future drafts after the 2023 edition have yet to be announced.

The draft started rotating between cities again in 2015 after a lengthy stint in New York. It has since been held in Chicago, Philadelphia, AT&T Stadium in Dallas and in downtown Nashville.

Mason Crosby reaches three-year deal

Mason Crosby isn’t going anywhere.

The longtime Packers kicker reached a three-year deal with Green Bay on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Mike McCartney. The deal will keep him with the Packers through the 2022 season.

Packers and K Mason Crosby reaches agreement today on a three-year contract, per @MikeMcCartney7. Crosby will be entering his 14th year in Green Bay, with the chance to go more. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 22, 2020

Crosby has spent all 13 years of his NFL career with the Packers, starting in 2007 after Green Bay selected him in the sixth round of the draft. The 35-year-old missed just one extra point last season and two field goal attempts.

