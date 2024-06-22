Green Bay Packers make changes to kicking position. Who is still on the roster?

Who will be the Green Bay Packers' kicker in 2024?

That question remains to be seen a month before training camp even if Anders Carlson likely has the advantage just from being the incumbent. It's clear, though, his spot isn't safe with how active Packers management has been this offseason at a position of weakness in 2023.

The Packers made a couple moves this week at the position with the release of Jack Podlesny on Wednesday, a player first brought in to provide competition for Carlson, days after last season ended. The Packers then quickly added another kicker to the roster when they claimed undrafted free agent James Turner (Michigan) off waivers from the Detroit Lions, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

And then there is veteran kicker Greg Joseph, who was signed in March ahead of the team's offseason program.

What's the latest on the Packers' kicking situation during the early part of the summer? Here's a brief look.

Green Bay Packers place kicker Anders Carlson watches his field goal during the second quarter of their NFC divisional playoff game against the San Francisco Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Packers kicker Anders Carlson on notice with competition at kicking position

The Packers had and surely still have high hopes for Carlson.

In 2023, he became the first kicker the team selected in the NFL draft since it picked Mason Crosby in 2007. Carlson, who spent six years at Auburn, could still have a long career with the Packers like Crosby did, but he'll have to improve mightily if that is going to happen.

Carlson's rookie year actually started great after an up-and-down training camp.

Through the first five games, Carlson was a perfect 17 for 17 on kicks (7-for-7 on field goals and 10 for 10 on extra points). But when he missed his first field goal in Denver on Oct. 22, the season for him went south quickly.

Carlson, who turned 26 this month, missed at least one kick in 11 of the next 14 games, none more critical and magnified than the NFC divisional round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. His miss from 41 yards was a game changer that set the stage for the 49ers' go-ahead score in the Packers' 24-21 loss.

Carlson's 13 missed kicks in the regular season and playoffs were the most of any kicker in 2023.

Greg Joseph has spent the last three seasons kicking against the Green Bay Packers as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. He signed with the Packers this offseason.

Greg Joseph has struggled with accuracy last three years with Vikings

Joseph, who turns 30 in August, is the veteran in the group.

The Packers are Joseph's seventh team in his career. He spent the last three years with the Minnesota Vikings and his field goal percentage in this time ranked among the worst in the NFL.

After hitting 86.8% of his field goals in 2021, he made just 78.8% of his field goals in 2022 and wasn't much better last year at 80%. His percentages were in the bottom half every year.

He has missed 18 field goals in the last three seasons.

His 61-yard game-winning field goal during the 2022 season, however, was a highlight. That's a Vikings record.

James Turner released by Lions, won a national championship at Michigan

James Turner didn't have to travel far after wrapping up his college career at Michigan. He joined the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent this spring. However, the Lions released him on June 18, to make room for a new kicker.

The Packers claimed him off waivers on Thursday.

Turner, 23, played four years at Louisville before transferring to Michigan for his final year of eligibility. He had a successful season on the national champion Wolverines. He made 65 of 66 extra points (98.5%) and was 18 of 21 on field goals (85.7%). He was perfect on field goals less than 40 yards and 6 of 9 on kicks from 40 yards or more with his longest 50 yards.

Jack Podlesny was part of Packers roster since January

Four days after the Packers' playoff loss to the 49ers, the Packers added Podlesny to the roster.

The Packers were wasting no time in adding competition for Carlson after his struggles in his rookie season.

Podlesny made it through the offseason program but was released on Wednesday.

Podlesny will likely try to latch onto a team during training camp. He was in the Vikings' training camp last year and in an interesting twist competed with the incumbent Joseph for that job.

Podlesny kicked on two national championship teams with Georgia and made 82.4% of his field goals in college.

He earned first-team All-SEC honors his senior year in 2022 ahead of Carlson, who was at Auburn.

Longtime Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby played the final three games with the New York Giants in 2023.

What's Mason Crosby up to these days?

Crosby is not signed with a team.

Crosby, who played the final three games of the 2023 season with the New York Giants, has not announced his retirement but appears to just be enjoying life right now. He displayed his soccer fandom at the Premier League Fan Fest in Nashville this spring and recently launched a podcast with his brother, Rees, called Kickin it with the Crosbys.

That's a bit different from last year when he was actively promoting his kicking skills at local fields and even on boats.

Crosby, who turns 40 in September, played for the Packers from 2007-22 and holds all the kicking records in franchise history.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Packers make changes to kickers. Who is on roster before training camp