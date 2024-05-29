Green Bay Packers and Bellin Health partnering to kick off Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday morning that they will again be partnering with Bellin Health to help kick off the 2024 Training Camp.

According to a release, the partnership is expected to result in bringing fans a series of events to help kick off Training Camp including the 15th annual Packers 5K Run/Walk at Lambeau Field.

Officials say the family-friendly run/walk will lead participants on a path that weaves through neighborhood streets, past Titletown, past the Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics Clinic, and eventually through Lambeau Field before going out into the stadium’s parking lot where the special finish line will be marked with a ‘G’ painted on turf.

Bellin Health is thrilled to once again sponsor this exciting community event, which helps us celebrate the fun of getting back to football with a family-friendly, heart-healthy activity everyone can enjoy. From training and preparation before the event to on-course medical support and helping to amplify the fun of race day, we are proud to be a part of it all. Chris Woleske, Regional President of Bellin Health

Everyone who participates in the run/walk is said to receive a Packers 5K Tech shirt, a bib number, and a timing chip. Pictures will reportedly be taken throughout the course and will be available for free on the Packers 5K website.

The run/walk will take place on Saturday, July 20, at 8:00 a.m. and Packers-themed awards will be given to the top three finishers in each age group. Those looking to participate in this year’s event can do so by registering online here. Registration will be $20 for adults and $20 for children 12 years old or younger.

There will also be another opportunity to register at the Bellin Run Expo at Green Bay’s Astor Park on Friday, June 7 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Early registration is encouraged as registration fees will increase to $35 and $25 after July 3.

Packers officials add that they have also partnered with several local charities to raise money through this event. A portion of the proceeds are expected to go to the Volunteer Center of Brown County, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin, and Preble High School Boys & Girls Cross Country Team.

More events are reportedly in the works as the countdown to football season starts. More details on for Packers Training Camp and Packer Family Night will be announced soon.

