Green Bay Packers announce dates of training camp practices that are open to the public

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fans fans now know when the Green Bay Packers are having their yearly open-to-the-public practices as the team announced the schedule.

The Green Bay Packers announced the dates for the training camp practices that will be open to the public. This is Green Bay’s 79th training camp.

The practices are scheduled to happen at Ray Nitschke Field, and if the weather forces the team indoors, the practices will be closed to the public. This is reportedly due to the space limitations inside the Don Hutson Center.

Below is a breakdown of the open practices that are scheduled:

Monday, July 22 Practice at 10:30 a.m. Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, July 23 Practice (time will be announced at a later date)

Wednesday, July 24 Practice (time will be announced at a later date)

Friday, July 26 Practice (time will be announced at a later date)

Saturday, July 27 Practice (time will be announced at a later date)

Sunday, July 28 Practice (time will be announced at a later date)

Tuesday, July 30 Practice (time will be announced at a later date)

Wednesday, July 31 Practice (time will be announced at a later date)

Thursday, August 1 Practice (time will be announced at a later date)

Tuesday, August 6 Practice (time will be announced at a later date)

Wednesday, August 7 Practice (time will be announced at a later date)

Tuesday, August 13 Practice (time will be announced at a later date)

Wednesday, August 14 Practice (time will be announced at a later date)

Tuesday, August 20 Practice (time will be announced at a later date)

Thursday, August 22 Open joint practice against Baltimore (time will be announced at a later date)



Officials say that training camp, as well as Packers Family Night, could attract nearly 80,000 visitors and have an estimated economic impact of $9 million.

No additional information was provided.

