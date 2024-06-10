Green Bay Packers announce date of Family Night, tickets go on sale June 26

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The details of 2024’s Family Night at Lambeau Field have been released and there are some new things attendees should be aware of.

The Green Bay Packers announced that Packers Family Night will happen on the evening of August 3, which is a Saturday. The event is in its 23rd year, according to the team.

Officials say that doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m. The team will be taking the field for warmups at 7 p.m. and the practice is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

The release says that the format for 2024’s Family Night will be a full practice. The event will reportedly feature a thunderstick giveaway.

There is also a fireworks show scheduled at the end of the night. It is mentioned that there is something new this year, as more kid-favorite food will be available at specific concession stands.

Those menu items and locations on where to get them will be released as it gets closer to the event.

Tickets will go on sale on June 26 at 10 a.m., and they are priced at $10. Officials say that tickets are mobile-only and a limit of ten tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales. They can be bought online through Ticketmaster.

Additionally, fans must buy a mobile parking pass in advance to park in the Lambeau Field parking lots for Family Night, according to the team.

More information can be found on the team’s website.

