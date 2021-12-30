Green Bay Packers add former UGA WR

The Green Bay Packers have added former Georgia wide receiver Jayson Stanley to their practice squad. The Packers immediately placed Stanley, who has converted to defensive back in the NFL, on the COVID list.

Stanley went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft. He was signed to the Atlanta Falcons practice squad in 2019, but was cut before the season began. The former UGA receiver had stints with the Dolphins’ and Jaguars’ practice squads in 2019 and 2020 before landing with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.

Stanley played a few games for the Seahawks in 2020.

The NFL has gone through a record number of players in 2021 due to new practice squad rules and a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.

Green Bay is currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Stanley has an excellent opportunity with the Packers. He joins another Georgia defensive back, Eric Stokes, in Green Bay.

Stanley was a four-star recruit in Georgia’s 2015 recruiting class. He appeared in 25 games during his time in Athens.

Tom Silverstein announced the Packers’ roster moves via Twitter:

#Packers elevated T/G Cole Van Lanen from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement, and signed LB Aaron Adeoye, T Adrian Ealy, CB Jayson Stanley and RB Kerrith Whyte to the practice squad. (Stanley was then added to the COVID list). — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) December 29, 2021

