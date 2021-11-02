Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will take part of his 2021 salary in Bitcoin

Aaron Rodgers is getting in on crypto.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback announced on Monday that he’s going to be taking a portion of his salary from this season and converting it into Bitcoin.

“Bitcoin to the moon,” Rodgers said in a Twitter video on Monday while dressed as John Wick for Halloween . “That’s why I’m pumped to share that I’ve recently teamed with CashApp. They’ve enabled me to take part of my NFL salary in Bitcoin for the very first time.”

Rodgers also announced that he’s giving out $1 million in Bitcoin away.

I believe in Bitcoin & the future is bright. That's why I’m teaming up with Cash App to take a portion of my salary in bitcoin today.



To make Bitcoin more accessible to my fans I’m giving out a total of $1M in btc now too. Drop your $cashtag w/ #PaidInBitcoin & follow @CashApp pic.twitter.com/mstV7eal04 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 1, 2021

As of Monday afternoon, Bitcoin was trading at just more than $61,000 a coin — which is up about $13,000 over the past month.

Rodgers has thrown for nearly 1,900 yards and 17 touchdowns this season while leading the Packers to a 7-1 start. The 37-year-old earns an average of $33.5 million each season on his four-year, $134 million deal with Green Bay.

It’s unclear how much of that salary he is investing into Bitcoin. If he put 25% of it into Bitcoin, he’d have about 137 Bitcoin.