Aaron Rodgers content with 'winning ugly all the way to the Super Bowl' after sneaking past Redskins

It certainly wasn’t pretty on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers, though, doesn’t care. He still got the win.

The Packers held on to beat the Washington Redskins 20-15 on Sunday, bringing them to an impressive 10-3 record on the season.

Despite the struggles, however, the Packers have the lead in the NFC North and one of the best records in the NFL as a whole. That’s why Rodgers doesn’t have much to complain about.

“We’ve got to clean some of that stuff up, but I wouldn’t mind winning ugly all the way to the Super Bowl,” Rodgers said after the win, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Green Bay was outscored 15-6 over the final three quarters of the game on Sunday, nearly blowing a 14-0 first quarter lead to a lowly Redskins team with just three wins to their name. Rodgers himself was held to less than 200 passing yards for the third time in his last five outings, and the team’s 20 points marked its fewest in a win since their season-opener.

Rodgers finished the day going 18-of-28 for 195 yards with one touchdown, a 12-yard completion to Robert Tonyan late in the first quarter. He had several opportunities to put Washington away, too, but continually came up short — fumbling after taking a sack in Washington territory at the end of the first half and struggling to get the offense going at all in the second half.

Like his quarterback, first-year coach Matt LaFleur knows his team has work to do with three important divisional games left on their schedule to solidify their spot in the playoffs.

“We’ll never apologize for winning,” LaFleur said. “We’re always going to feel great about winning, but you always want to go out there and put your best performance out there. I think there’s more out there for us.”

Still, Rodgers isn’t worried.

As long as they can keep adapting, and have a defense that keeps making stops, he’s confident they can figure the offense out as they go.

“Winning is the only thing that matters,” Rodgers said, via the Packers. “Even in the midst of some of these games that aren’t great flow the entire time, we are winning. We expect to win games when the defense holds them to less than 20 points. “We’ll find our rhythm. I’m not worried about that on offense. We’ll keep getting the ball to our playmakers and figure out what’s going to work that week.”

While he knows they have things to work on after sneaking past the Redskins on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers isn’t concerned. After all, they’re 10-3. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

