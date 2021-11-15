Packers RB Aaron Jones reportedly sprained MCL in win over Seahawks

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones left their 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks early on Sunday afternoon, and is believed to have sprained his MCL.

Jones went down in the third quarter of the shutout win, and didn't return to the contest. It's unclear how severe Jones' injury is, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, though he's set to undergo an MRI to confirm the MCL sprain.

The belief is it is a sprained MCL, based on initial tests, source said. He'll undergo an MRI.

Jones went down awkwardly in the third quarter on a run, and came up holding his knee immediately. He had to be helped into the medical tent on the sidelines at Lambeau Field.

According to CBS’s Tracy Wolfson, Jones then left the medical tent with “tears in his eyes” and went to go visit with his family in the stands.

#Packers RB Aaron Jones was injured on this play and had to be helped into the medical tent.



#Packers RB Aaron Jones was injured on this play and had to be helped into the medical tent. No word yet on the extent of the injury or his game status.

Jones finished his day with 25 yards on seven carries. The 26-year-old had racked up 516 rushing yards and three touchdowns so far this season, his fifth in Green Bay.

The Packers, after holding just a 3-0 lead through the first three quarters, exploded to the 17-point win behind a pair of short touchdown runs from AJ Dillon in the fourth quarter. Dillion finished the day with 66 yards on 21 carries. The shutout was the first of Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson's career, too.

It's unclear how long Jones will be sidelined with his injury, though the Packers have two more games before their bye week in early December. Though they currently have one of the best records in the NFC and are in full control of the NFC North, Jones' absence could certainly complicate things for Green Bay in the final stretch of the regular season.