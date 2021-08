Green Bay Packers 90-man roster by position entering preseason opener

In this article:

The Green Bay Packers start the preseason with a visit from the Houston Texans on Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

Wondering who is who?

Here’s a look at the Packers’ 90-man roster by position, with accompanying uniform numbers. New players are bolded. Rookies are in italics.

Quarterback

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

12: Aaron Rodgers 10: Jordan Love 7: Kurt Benkert (free agent)

Running back

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

33: Aaron Jones 28: A.J. Dillon 22: Dexter Williams 27: Patrick Taylor 32: Kylin Hill (seventh-round pick)

Wide receiver

Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

17: Davante Adams 83: Marquez Valdes-Scantling 13: Allen Lazard 18: Randall Cobb (trade with HOU) 8: Amari Rodgers (third-round pick) 11: Devin Funchess 86: Malik Taylor 19: Equanimeous St. Brown 88: Juwann Winfree 84: Reggie Begelton 6: DeAndre Thompkins (free agent) 16: Chris Blair (free agent)

Tight end

Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan (85) and Marcedes Lewis (89) participate in organized team activities Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

89: Marcedes Lewis 85: Robert Tonyan 81: Josiah Deguara 87: Jace Sternberger 82: Isaac Nauta 49: Dominique Dafney 45: Bronson Kaufusi (free agent) 80: Daniel Crawford (free agent)

Offensive tackle

Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

69: David Bakhtiari (PUP) 77: Billy Turner 79: Dennis Kelly (free agent) 70: Royce Newman (fourth-round pick) 73: Yosh Nijman 78: Cole Van Lanen (sixth-round pick)

Interior offensive line

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

74: Elgton Jenkins 62: Lucas Patrick 71: Josh Myers (second-round pick) 76: Jon Runyan 64: Ben Braden 68: Zack Johnson 65: Coy Cronk (UDFA) 61: Jon Dietzen (UDFA) 60: Jacob Capra (UDFA) 67: Jake Hanson

Defensive line

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (96) is shown during the second day of organized team activities Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

97: Kenny Clark 94: Dean Lowry 95: Tyler Lancaster 96: Kingsley Keke 93: TJ Slaton (fifth-round pick) 90: Jack Heflin (UDFA) 99: Willington Previlon 98: Carlo Kemp (UDFA) 63: Josh Avery (free agent)

Outside linebacker

Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) is shown during the second day of organized team activities Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

55: Za'Darius Smith (NFI) 91: Preston Smith 52: Rashan Gary 53: Jonathan Garvin 50: Tipa Galeai 75: Delontae Scott 47: Chauncey Rivers (claimed off waivers, BAL)

Inside linebacker

Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

51: Krys Barnes 59: De'Vondre Campbell (free agent) 42: Oren Burks 44: Ty Summers 54: Kamal Martin 58: Isaiah McDuffie (sixth-round pick) 46: De'Jon Harris 57: Ray Wilborn (free agent)

Cornerback

Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

23: Jaire Alexander 20: Kevin King 39: Chandon Sullivan 21: Eric Stokes (first-round pick) 37: Josh Jackson 29: Ka'dar Hollman 48: Kabion Ento 22: Shemar Jean-Charles (fifth-round pick) 34: Stanford Samuels 30: Dominique Martin (free agent)

Safety

Safety Adrian Amos (31) warms up during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Friday, July 26, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.

31: Adrian Amos 26: Darnell Savage 25: Will Redmond (NFI) 36: Vernon Scott 41: Henry Black 38: Innis Gaines (free agent) 40: Christian Uphoff (UDFA)

Specialists

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

2: Mason Crosby 6: JK Scott 9: Ryan Winslow 43: Hunter Bradley 35: JJ Molson

1

1